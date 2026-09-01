Lawyered Launches 'ChallanPay - Aaram Se' Campaign Featuring Pratik Gandhi to Promote Smarter Road Behaviour

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New Delhi [India], September 1: Lawyered has launched a new brand campaign for ChallanPay titled 'ChallanPay - Aaram Se', featuring renowned actor Pratik Gandhi. Launched at Ideabaaz Startup Fest 2026, the campaign is built around relatable urban experiences and behavioural insights and encourages users to adopt a calmer, smarter, and more responsible approach toward traffic challans and road safety.

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The campaign positions ChallanPay as a trusted and accessible platform for challan discovery, payment, and resolution, while moving beyond performance-led messaging to establish stronger long-term consumer recall and credibility.

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At the heart of the campaign is the thought "Ignored challans don't disappear. The smart way is to check, pay, and resolve them, Aaram Se."

The brand film, created by Thinkstr, uses humour-led storytelling to depict how unresolved challans continue to linger in a person's mind until action is taken. In the film, Pratik Gandhi appears as a calm, witty, and persistent presence across different everyday situations, gently reminding the protagonist to address his pending challan. The narrative subtly reinforces the importance of safer driving habits and timely legal resolution.

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A trusted face for a low-trust category

Legal services in India remain a low-trust, often intimidating category for the average consumer. Pratik Gandhi's association with Lawyered which began in August 2025 was built on exactly this insight: that responsible road behaviour and timely challan resolution need a familiar, credible voice people relate to, not a transactional one. If someone drives irresponsibly and ends up with a challan, or gets stuck navigating a confusing resolution process, the message is simple: there is a platform they can trust to help them through it.

That trust has translated into measurable scale. Since Pratik Gandhi's association with the brand built with a relatively minimal public-facing presence until this campaign ChallanPay has grown from covering 6 lakh vehicles to more than 50 lakh vehicles today. Challan discovery on the platform has scaled from ₹4 crore to over ₹2,000 crore, while challans and incidents processed have grown from 30,000 to 3.35 lakh. The platform now works with a network of over 80,000 lawyers, with support spanning 18,000 courts and 700+ RTOs across the country.

Speaking about the campaign, Pratik Gandhi said, "Road safety and responsible driving are things that affect all of us in our everyday lives. What I appreciated about the idea is that it

encourages people to slow down, follow traffic rules, and be more aware and responsible citizens on the road. And in case a challan does happen, it's equally important for people to take the responsibility to resolve it properly."

Commenting on the campaign launch, Himanshu Gupta, Founder & CEO, Lawyered said, "With 'ChallanPay - Aaram Se', we wanted to create a campaign that goes beyond awareness and genuinely resonates with people's everyday experiences on Indian roads. Through humour and relatable storytelling, the campaign highlights how ChallanPay simplifies challan discovery, payment, and resolution, including complex court challans, while also encouraging more responsible road behaviour."

The campaign carries a strong behavioural and social responsibility angle, aligned with the broader 'Be Road Smart' narrative being built by the brand. By combining entertainment with a practical consumer problem, the campaign seeks to create stronger public resonance and trust for both ChallanPay and Pratik Gandhi as the face of the initiative.

About Lawyered

Lawyered is a legal-tech platform focused on making legal services more accessible, affordable and technology-enabled for individuals and businesses across India. Through digital-first legal solutions, the company is building technology-led infrastructure to simplify access to legal support at scale.

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