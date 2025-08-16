DT
Laxmi India Finance Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY26 Performance with 45.77 Percent YoY PAT Growth

ANI
Updated At : 02:55 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
PNN

New Delhi [India], August 16: Laxmi India Finance Limited (formerly known as Laxmi India Finance Private Limited), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, delivering robust growth across key performance metrics, supported by strong disbursements, improved asset quality, and healthy profitability.

With a strong presence across multiple states in India, the company focuses on providing credit solutions for secured MSMEs, vehicle loans, and personal/business loans, with an emphasis on responsible lending and customer-centric services.

Financial Highlights - Q1 FY26 (YoY Growth)

-Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹9.65 crore, up 45.77% (Q1 FY25: ₹6.62 crore)

-Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹12.77 crore, up 46.78%

-Net Interest Income (NII): ₹33.86 crore, up 41.80%

-Assets Under Management (AUM): ₹1,346.05 crore, up 29.99%

-Net Worth: ₹268.50 crore, up 28.87%

-Cost of Borrowing: Increased to 11.82% from 11.49% in Q1 FY25

Operational & Asset Quality Highlights

-Disbursements of ₹164.92 crore, up 7.43% YoY

-Branch network expanded to 159 branches across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh

-Employee strength grew to 1,520, up 25.31% YoY

-Gross NPA at 1.28% and Net NPA at 0.67%, reflecting healthy asset quality

-Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) at 20.28%, with a Positive outlook maintained by credit rating agencies

Segment Performance

-MSME & Construction Loan Portfolio grew 35.72% YoY to ₹1,132.17 crore

-Vehicle Loan Portfolio rose 1.57% YoY to ₹183.60 crore

-Personal & Business Loans stood at ₹13.37 crore

Mr. Deepak Baid, Managing Director of Laxmi India Finance Limited, said, "Our Q1 FY26 performance reflects the resilience of our business model and the trust of our customers and stakeholders. The growth in AUM, profitability, and expansion in our network underscores our focus on building a robust and diversified credit portfolio while maintaining strong asset quality. We remain committed to leveraging technology, deepening our geographical presence, and enhancing financial inclusion."

With a robust balance sheet, prudent risk management, and a diversified funding base, Laxmi India Finance Limited is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum in the coming quarters. The company remains focused on expanding its reach to underserved markets, strengthening its secured MSME and vehicle finance portfolio, and leveraging technology to drive operational efficiency. Backed by a strong credit rating and a positive outlook, Laxmi India aims to deliver consistent value to its customers, investors, and stakeholders while contributing to India's financial inclusion journey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

