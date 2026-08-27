Lead Intelligent Redefines Large-Scale Energy Storage Battery Manufacturing with Its Integrated Assembly Line Solution

WUXI, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global energy storage industry accelerates toward the TWh era, the rapid adoption of 500 Ah+ and even 1000 Ah+ large-format energy storage cells is reshaping the competitive landscape.

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While larger cell formats deliver higher energy density and lower system costs, they also introduce significantly greater manufacturing challenges—from heavy-duty material handling and high-precision positioning to welding consistency and hermetic sealing. Conventional production lines, built around stand-alone equipment and incremental process optimization, are increasingly unable to balance productivity, yield, and cost, let alone meet the stringent requirements for stability, consistency, and manufacturing flexibility in large-scale production.

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Built on 100% proprietary technologies and extensive experience in turnkey production line delivery, Lead Intelligent has launched its Integrated Assembly Line Solution for Large-Format Energy Storage Batteries. By deeply integrating manufacturing processes, intelligent equipment, logistics systems, and digital technologies, the solution establishes a new benchmark for efficiency, quality, and scalable production.

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• Simplifying the Production Line, Maximizing Manufacturing Efficiency Moving beyond the fragmented layout of conventional production lines, Lead Intelligent adopts an integrated process architecture that consolidates multiple manufacturing operations into a unified production system. By reengineering the entire production workflow—from factory layout and material flow to operational management—the solution unlocks substantial gains in efficiency and productivity.

Optimized Factory Footprint and Asset Utilization The integrated line reduces production floor space by 20% while decreasing the number of equipment units by 20%, maximizing factory utilization and significantly lowering capital investment.

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Safer and More Efficient Material Flow By reducing single-cell handling operations by 43% and utilizing multifunctional fixtures throughout the production process, the solution minimizes cell transfer risks and significantly lowers the likelihood of product damage during manufacturing.

Lifecycle Operational Efficiency Combined with intelligent power management and predictive maintenance systems, the solution reduces energy consumption and minimizes unplanned downtime, extending productivity gains across the entire lifecycle of the production line.

• Core Technologies Delivering High-Quality Manufacturing The Integrated Assembly Line Solution covers the complete manufacturing process for large-format energy storage batteries, including hot pressing, tab folding inspection, X-ray alignment inspection, X-ray foreign object detection, cell pairing, ultrasonic welding, laser welding, and helium leak testing.

Designed in accordance with automotive-grade manufacturing standards, the production line achieves cleanliness levels of up to ISO Class 5 at critical process stations, providing a highly controlled manufacturing environment for stable, high-volume production.

Drawing on years of expertise in lithium-ion battery manufacturing, Lead Intelligent continues to advance core process technologies to address the key challenges associated with assembling next-generation large-format energy storage cells.

High-Power Ultrasonic Welding Technology The solution enables single-pass formation of extra-large welds, meeting the high-current requirements of multi-layer electrode tabs while eliminating the tab tearing risks commonly associated with secondary welding overlap.

Anti-Tab Tearing Process Applied across ultrasonic welding, taping, and cell folding, this proprietary technology effectively resolves one of the industry's most persistent challenges—tab tearing in large-format energy storage cells.

High-Precision Tab Forming Technology By ensuring precise tab shaping before assembly, the process eliminates the risk of internal tab interference that can lead to cell short circuits, significantly improving structural integrity and operational safety.

Optimized Lid-to-Can Welding Solution Enhanced weld-spatter extraction and improved welding reference consistency enable outstanding process stability, achieving a first-pass welding yield of at least 99.5% and a final production yield exceeding 99.9%.

• End-to-End Collaboration That Delivers Scalable Manufacturing Built on a unified process architecture, standardized interfaces, and an integrated data framework, Lead Intelligent seamlessly connects production equipment, intelligent logistics, MES, and quality management systems into a fully coordinated manufacturing ecosystem. The result is an end-to-end solution that supports customers throughout the entire production lifecycle—from commissioning to stable mass production.

Complete Process Visibility Real-time synchronization of process parameters and full production traceability ensure stable manufacturing performance. The integrated production line achieves an Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) of over 80% while delivering an overall production yield exceeding 99%.

Flexible Compatibility Across Cell Formats The solution supports rapid changeovers for the full range of 300 Ah+ to 1000 Ah+ large-format battery cells, enabling manufacturers to respond efficiently to current production requirements while providing the flexibility to accommodate future cell technology upgrades.

Proven Large-Scale Delivery Capability Backed by more than 600 GWh of cumulative energy storage production line orders, Lead Intelligent has maintained the industry's leading shipment volume for prismatic large-format energy storage battery production lines. Its proven expertise in large-scale turnkey delivery and global project execution provides customers with a reliable foundation for long-term manufacturing success.

Moving beyond optimizing individual machines to optimizing the entire production line is becoming essential as the energy storage industry enters the TWh era. End-to-end manufacturing integration is not only the key to reducing production costs and improving operational efficiency, but also a critical enabler of high-quality, sustainable industrial growth.

Looking ahead, Lead Intelligent will continue to leverage its fully proprietary technology portfolio, comprehensive turnkey delivery capabilities, and lifecycle service network to help customers accelerate capacity deployment and technology upgrades worldwide. Together with partners across the industry, the company is committed to building a safer, more efficient, and lower-carbon manufacturing ecosystem that supports the transition toward a net-zero energy future.

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