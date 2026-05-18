Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Announces Highest-Ever Financial Results

VMPL

Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 18: Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited (NSE-SME: LRRPL) announced its results for the half year ended March 31, 2026, reporting its highest-ever profitability alongside continued growth momentum. Results saw a 28% increase in revenue, huge margin uptick in EBITDA and 180% increase in PAT.

Advertisement

"The result marks another important step in our journey of building a stronger, larger, and more diversified business. We continue to execute with discipline across our existing operations while also laying the foundation for the next phase of growth through value-added, sustainable, and margin-accretive verticals," shared the management when asked about performance.

Advertisement

The company said the recently completed preferential issue of ₹35.58 crore has strengthened its balance sheet and provided the required capital to scale operations across four new verticals - TPO, EPDM, RCB and Tyre Crumbs.

Management added that the recycling and sustainable materials space is witnessing a structural shift, supported by rising environmental awareness, stricter regulatory frameworks, and the growing preference for cost-efficient alternatives to virgin inputs.

Advertisement

"Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is creating a more formal and accountable recycling ecosystem, and this is expected to support long-term demand across the sector. At the same time, the push toward sustainable fuel solutions, waste reduction, and circular material use is opening new growth avenues for organized players with scale, compliance, and technical capability," shared a spokesperson.

On the operational front, the company said it has taken meaningful steps to expand capacity and enhance its manufacturing footprint. Capacity has increased substantially from 960 MT per month to 4,200 MT per month after the fund raise, positioning the company to cater to growing demand more efficiently.

As the company scales operations, it expects operating leverage, an improved product mix, and better efficiencies to support performance over the medium term.

The management maintained a constructive outlook going forward, citing industry tailwinds, rising end-market demand, regulatory support, and its expanding capacity base as key growth drivers.

The strategy remains clear: to build a business that is not only larger in scale, but also more resilient, more diversified, and more aligned with the future of sustainable industry.

Furthermore, the company expects future growth to be driven by fundraise-led capacity expansion, regulatory tailwinds from EPR mandates, and increasing focus on higher-margin products such as TPO, RCB, and EPDM.

With installed capacity expected to scale significantly and demand supported by leading tyre OEMs, LRRPL aims to drive revenues beyond ₹180 crore while improving profitability and strengthening its position in the recycled rubber value chain.

About Lead Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd. (LRRPL):

LRRPL is an NSE Emerge-listed company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, engaged in the manufacturing of tyre reclaim rubber, butyl reclaim rubber granules, and crumb rubber powder using recycled scrap rubber. Established in 2012, the company has built its presence in the recycled rubber industry through its focus on quality manufacturing, sustainability, and long-term customer relationships.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)