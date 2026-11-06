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Home / Business / Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products H1 profit jumps over 3-fold to Rs 3.20 crore

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products H1 profit jumps over 3-fold to Rs 3.20 crore

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PTI
Updated At : 05:08 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad, 06 November, 2026: Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd on Thursday reported a 223.20 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.20 crore for the first half of FY27, compared to Rs 99 lakh in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 64.93 per cent to Rs 36.12 crore during the April-September period of FY27, against Rs 21.90 crore in H1 FY26, according to the company’s financial results.

The company’s EBITDA increased 103.55 per cent to Rs 5.74 crore, compared to Rs 2.82 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin improved to 15.89 per cent from 12.88 per cent, marking an expansion of 301 basis points. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 195.80 per cent to Rs 4.23 crore, while earnings per share increased to Rs 3.50 from Rs 1.15.

Commenting on the performance, Jayeshh Patel, Managing Director of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd, said the revenue growth of approximately 65 per cent, coupled with a more than threefold increase in profitability, reflected the progress made in scaling operations and the operating potential of the company’s business model.

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The company plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities, improve capacity utilisation and strengthen its product portfolio as part of its growth strategy. It also intends to build deeper customer relationships across industries while maintaining a focus on operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation.

Based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products manufactures tyre reclaim rubber, butyl reclaim rubber granules and crumb rubber powder using recycled scrap rubber. Established in 2012, the company is listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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