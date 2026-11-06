Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Sees EBITDA Cross Rs 5.7 Crore as Operating Margins Expand to 15.89 percent

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Sees EBITDA Cross Rs 5.7 Crore as Operating Margins Expand to 15.89 percent

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:17 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 6: Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited (NSE-SME: LRRPL) reported a strong financial performance for the first half of FY27, with revenue from operations rising 64.93% year-on-year to ₹36.12 crore, compared to ₹21.90 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profitability registered an even sharper improvement, with profit after tax (PAT) increasing 223.20% to ₹3.20 crore from ₹99 lakh in H1 FY26.

The company’s operating performance also reflected the improvement in its financial position during the period. EBITDA more than doubled, growing 103.55% to ₹5.74 crore, against ₹2.82 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margins expanded by 301 basis points to 15.89%, compared to 12.88% in the corresponding period. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 195.80% to ₹4.23 crore, while earnings per share rose from ₹1.15 to ₹3.50, marking a year-on-year increase of 304%.

The improvement in profitability, alongside revenue growth, marks a significant development in the company’s performance as it continues to scale its operations in the organised rubber recycling segment. The expansion in margins also points to improving operating efficiencies during the reporting period.

Advertisement

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jayeshh Patel, Managing Director, Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited, said, “Our financial performance reflects the strength of our business model and the progress we have made in scaling operations. Revenue growth of approximately 65%, coupled with a more than 3x increase in profitability, demonstrates the operating potential of our business.”

Looking ahead, the company is focusing on expanding its manufacturing capabilities, improving capacity utilisation and strengthening its product portfolio. It also intends to build deeper customer relationships across industries while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operational efficiency.

With its focus on capacity-led growth and a broader product portfolio, Lead Reclaim aims to build a larger and more diversified presence in the rubber recycling industry.

Advertisement

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts