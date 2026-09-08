Leaders, professionals honoured at Viksit Bharat Award 2026 and Rashtra Ratna Samman 2026

New Delhi [India], September 8: The Viksit Bharat Award 2026 and Rashtra Ratna Samman 2026 were held at the Deputy Speaker Hall of the Constitution Club of India here on Saturday, with personalities from the fields of education, law, public service, social work, entrepreneurship and other sectors being recognised for their contributions.

The programme was organised by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE), led by its President Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma and Secretary Dr. Reshu Gupta.

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Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale joined the ceremony virtually through video conferencing as a Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, Athawale conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the award recipients and expressed his inability to attend the programme in person due to official commitments.

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Shri Ramesh Chandra Ratn, Advocate, Supreme Court of India and former Chairman of the Public Sector Committee (PSC), Ministry of Railways, Railway Board, Government of India, was also present as Chief Guest. He is associated with the National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Among the Guests of Honour were Shri Vishwendra Paswan, Member of the Constituent Assembly of Nepal and former Minister for Science, Technology & Environment, Government of Nepal; Prof. (Dr.) Devinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat; Dr. Nitin Malik, Registrar, Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar; Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Mishra, Registrar, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat; Dr. Parvinder Singh, Ambassador for World Peace, United Nations; Dr. Rajesh Pathak, Vice-Chancellor, Metro University, Greater Noida; and Shri Harshavardhan Gowda, Founder, Vardhan Group of Companies.

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The programme began with the National Anthem, followed by the presentation of awards to recipients from diverse professional and social backgrounds. The honours recognised contributions in areas including education, law, public service, social leadership, entrepreneurship and professional excellence.

The ceremony was conducted by Miss Divyanshi Aggarwal and Miss Geet Sharma, while Mr. Deepak Upadhyay and Master Om Sharma looked after event coordination and backstage arrangements.

Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma said the initiative was aimed at recognising individuals whose work has contributed to society and reflects the broader objectives associated with the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The ceremony brought together representatives from academic institutions, the legal profession, public service, social organisations, business and other sectors.

The programme concluded with the presentation of awards and felicitations to the recipients.

Organised by: Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE) Website: www.isrhe.org List of Platinum Awardees :- 1. Prof. (Dr.) Ram Chet Chaudhary Excellence in Agriculture & Rural Development 2. Ambassador Dr. Amudala Thejo Kumari Excellence in Humanitarian & Social Development 3. Prof. Sumit Sinha Excellence in Medical Ethics & Professionalism 4. Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey Excellence in Anaesthesiology & Perioperative Care 5. Dr. S. C. Pandey Visionary Education Leader Award 6. Dr. D. L. Gangwal Outstanding Medical Professional of the Year 7. Dr. Shruti Sneha Excellence in Data Science & Research Award 8. Children's Heart Foundation Outstanding Healthcare Foundation Award 9. Dr. Swati Singh Excellence in Rural Social Leadership & Women Empowerment Award 10. Dr. Sushant Rajput Outstanding Contribution to Education, Mentorship & Nation Building 11. Dr. Pankaj Sudan Excellence in Creative Writing 12. Dr. Sanjay Dhanka Distinguished Best Academic Thesis Award – “Artificial Intelligence for Biomedical Data to Strengthen the Healthcare System” 13. Dr. Meraj Ahamad Ansari Sports Icon of Excellence Award 14. Dr. Monika Kesarwani Innovative Teaching Excellence Award 15. Dr. Soni Gupta Academic Excellence & Contribution Award 16. Mr. Anant Pawan National Employment Creator & Business Leadership Award 17. Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti Excellence in Dalit Upliftment & Human Rights 18. Acharya Ishwar Singh Excellence in Teaching & Student Development 19. Mrs. Karminder Kaur (Dolly Nagi) Makeup & Beauty Artistry Excellence Award 20. Ms. Shikha Agarwal Excellence in Holistic Health & Wellness Coaching Award 21. Dr. Kunjlata Lal Excellence in Education & Academic Leadership Award 22. Prof. Dr. Neeraj Bedi Excellence in Medical Leadership & Healthcare Administration Award (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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