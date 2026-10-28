Leadership in the Age of Digital Transformation: Why Strategic Tech Fluency Is Now Essential

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: Organisations across industries are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation and digital platforms, yet the returns remain uneven. A 2025 McKinsey study found that only 16 % of digital transformation initiatives succeed in delivering sustained performance improvements, despite widespread adoption of advanced technologies. At the same time, Gartner reports that 65 % of organisations now regularly use generative AI in decision-making, signalling that access to technology is no longer the constraint. The disconnect lies elsewhere.

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The growing consensus among business leaders is that the real challenge is not digital capability, but strategic tech fluency at the leadership level. Recent research indicates that while AI adoption continues to rise, the ability to scale it effectively remains limited, with only around one-third of organisations successfully moving beyond pilot stages to enterprise-wide deployment . At the same time, studies show that a significant share of companies report little to no measurable financial impact from AI initiatives, despite sustained investment . This gap highlights a leadership challenge rather than a technology one. As digital initiatives become enterprise-wide rather than functional, organisations need leaders who can translate technological potential into commercial outcomes, align strategy with execution, and drive change across functions. Digital transformation, in short, has become a leadership discipline.

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Addressing this challenge requires more than technical upskilling. Leaders must develop the ability to think digitally. The Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders from IIM Indore is designed precisely around this need. It equips senior professionals with the strategic perspective and practical frameworks required to lead digital transformation initiatives that deliver measurable business value. Rather than focusing on tools in isolation, it emphasises how AI and digital technologies can be embedded into core business strategy, process redesign and innovation agendas.

What Leaders Will Be Able to Do

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By the end of the programme, participants will be able to:

- Understand and articulate the key concepts and principles of digital transformation and AI.

- Develop and implement AI-driven strategies to optimize business processes and enhance decision-making.

- Innovate business models and strategies using AI technologies.

- Enhance customer relationships and experiences through AI-driven insights and personalization.

- Address and manage the challenges and risks associated with digital transformation and AI implementation.

- Lead and manage digital transformation initiatives within diverse organizational contexts.

Industry-Led Learning and Practical Insight

The programme is delivered through engaging recorded sessions and reinforced with live weekly doubt-clearing sessions with industry experts, including the below masterclasses:

- AI Tool Workshop – Hands-on exposure to leading AI tools and workflows

- AI ROI for Digital Transformation – Measuring and maximising returns across functions

- GenAI and Agentic AI Use Cases – Applications across IT, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and e-commerce

- The Future of Digital Transformation with AI – How emerging technologies will shape autonomous enterprises

Participants also benefit from peer-to-peer learning, cross-industry networking and IIM Indore Executive Alumni Status, strengthening both capability and professional capital.

The Leadership Imperative

As digital technologies become deeply embedded in how organisations operate and compete, the differentiator will not be access to AI, but the quality of leadership guiding its use. Strategic tech fluency is fast becoming a core leadership capability essential for driving growth, managing risk and sustaining competitive advantage.

IIM Indore’s Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders responds to this imperative by preparing leaders not just to adopt technology, but to lead with it confidently, strategically and responsibly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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