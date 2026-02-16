Leadership Meets Vision: Inside the CXO Conversations Set to Headline Day 3 of AGI’s Borivali Design Fair 2026

CXO Meet on Day 3 of Borivali Design Fair 2026 Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: As Borivali Design Fair (BDF) 2026 approaches, one of the most anticipated highlights of the three-day festival is the CXO Meet on Day 3, an exclusive leadership forum designed to bring together industry visionaries, academic thinkers, and emerging talent on a single platform.

Hosted by Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI) and supported by Title Sponsor – Sumit Group, the CXO Meet reflects the festival’s commitment to strengthening the bridge between academia and industry through meaningful, future-focused dialogue. Senior corporate leaders, HR heads, entrepreneurs, and domain experts are expected to participate in conversations centred on leadership, innovation, and the evolving future of work.

The CXO Meet aims to provide students and young professionals direct exposure to real-world leadership perspectives. From navigating business transformation and building resilient organisations to understanding industry expectations from future talent, the discussions are designed to deliver practical insights and actionable learning.

Beyond thought leadership, the forum will also serve as a powerful networking and mentorship platform, enabling participants to engage with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and explore collaborative opportunities. Through such initiatives, Borivali Design Fair continues to position itself as a catalyst for meaningful industry-academia collaboration and experiential learning.

A key focus of the CXO Meet will be collaboration for innovation and talent development, exploring how institutions and industry can co-create future-ready learning ecosystems, foster entrepreneurial thinking, and nurture leadership capabilities among young professionals.

Speaking about the initiative, a spokesperson from Aditya Group of Institutions shared, “The CXO Meet is designed to create meaningful leadership dialogue while enabling collaboration between academia and industry. It offers students the opportunity to learn directly from decision-makers and gain real-world perspectives that shape future careers.” As Borivali Design Fair 2026 moves toward its grand finale, the Day 3 CXO Meet promises to be more than a discussion, it will be a platform where insights spark inspiration, conversations drive collaboration, and ideas translate into real-world impact.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)