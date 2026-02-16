DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Leadership Meets Vision: Inside the CXO Conversations Set to Headline Day 3 of AGI’s Borivali Design Fair 2026

Leadership Meets Vision: Inside the CXO Conversations Set to Headline Day 3 of AGI’s Borivali Design Fair 2026

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

CXO Meet on Day 3 of Borivali Design Fair 2026 Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: As Borivali Design Fair (BDF) 2026 approaches, one of the most anticipated highlights of the three-day festival is the CXO Meet on Day 3, an exclusive leadership forum designed to bring together industry visionaries, academic thinkers, and emerging talent on a single platform.

Advertisement

Hosted by Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI) and supported by Title Sponsor – Sumit Group, the CXO Meet reflects the festival’s commitment to strengthening the bridge between academia and industry through meaningful, future-focused dialogue. Senior corporate leaders, HR heads, entrepreneurs, and domain experts are expected to participate in conversations centred on leadership, innovation, and the evolving future of work.

Advertisement

The CXO Meet aims to provide students and young professionals direct exposure to real-world leadership perspectives. From navigating business transformation and building resilient organisations to understanding industry expectations from future talent, the discussions are designed to deliver practical insights and actionable learning.

Advertisement

Beyond thought leadership, the forum will also serve as a powerful networking and mentorship platform, enabling participants to engage with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and explore collaborative opportunities. Through such initiatives, Borivali Design Fair continues to position itself as a catalyst for meaningful industry-academia collaboration and experiential learning.

A key focus of the CXO Meet will be collaboration for innovation and talent development, exploring how institutions and industry can co-create future-ready learning ecosystems, foster entrepreneurial thinking, and nurture leadership capabilities among young professionals.

Advertisement

Speaking about the initiative, a spokesperson from Aditya Group of Institutions shared, “The CXO Meet is designed to create meaningful leadership dialogue while enabling collaboration between academia and industry. It offers students the opportunity to learn directly from decision-makers and gain real-world perspectives that shape future careers.” As Borivali Design Fair 2026 moves toward its grand finale, the Day 3 CXO Meet promises to be more than a discussion, it will be a platform where insights spark inspiration, conversations drive collaboration, and ideas translate into real-world impact.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts