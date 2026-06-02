Leadership Transition at profine India: Farid Khan Elevated to Chairman cum Managing Director and Kamal Bajaj Appointed Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) A subsidiary of Germany-based profine GmbH — profine India Window Technology Pvt. Ltd. — manufacturer of the iconic Koemmerling uPVC and aluminium window and door systems — today announced a significant leadership transition, effective 1st June 2026.

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Mr. Farid Khan, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of profine India since its inception, will assume the elevated role of Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD). In this capacity, Mr. Khan will focus on long-term strategic direction, group-wide governance, and profine's international expansion across South Asia, the Middle East, and non-EU global markets — roles he already leads as MD of profine Middle East and Head of the group's global non-EU Aluminium Business.

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Succeeding him as Chief Executive Officer is Mr. Kamal Bajaj, who has been serving as Chief Procurement Officer and Business Head – Aluminium at profine India. Mr. Bajaj brings deep operational expertise, a thorough command of the Indian market, and a values-driven leadership approach that the organisation is confident will carry profine India into its next phase of growth.

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“Over two decades, I have had the privilege of building profine India from the ground up – establishing world-class manufacturing infrastructure, taking the Koemmerling brand to industry leadership, and driving our strategic expansion into aluminium. As I step into the Chairman cum Managing Director’s role, I do so with full confidence in Kamal’s ability to lead this organisation with vision and integrity. Our best chapter is still ahead,” said Farid Khan, Chairman cum Managing Director, profine India.

“I am deeply honoured to take on the responsibility of leading profine India as CEO. The foundation that Mr Farid Khan built is exceptional – in terms of people, product and market presence. My focus will be to accelerate growth, deepen our partner relationships and ensure that profine India continues to set the standard for quality and innovation in the fenestration and façade industry,” said Kamal Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer, profine India.

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About profine India Window Technology Pvt. Ltd.

profine India is a 100% subsidiary of profine group, offering premium uPVC and aluminium windows, doors, aluminium façade systems and polymer composite sheet solutions to the market. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, profine India has established itself as a trusted partner for architects, fabricators, and builders across the country.

About Farid Khan Farid Khan is a global business executive with over two decades of expertise in international market expansion, manufacturing scale-up, and strategic leadership within the building materials and fenestration industry. As CMD of profine India, MD of profine Middle East, and Head of the non-EU Aluminium Business for profine Group, he leads one of the industry’s most extensive multi-regional mandates.

About Kamal Bajaj Kamal Bajaj has been a key member of the profine India leadership team, most recently serving as Chief Procurement Officer and Business Head – Aluminium. He brings deep institutional knowledge of profine’s Indian operations, strong cross-functional capabilities, and a people-first leadership philosophy to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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