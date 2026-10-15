Leading Asian DMC Discova to Attend ITB Asia 2026

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 15: Discova will attend Asia's largest travel trade show, ITB Asia 2026, at Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore from 21-23 October 2026. The Destination Management Company (DMC), part of The Flight Centre Travel Group, looks forward to showcasing its purpose-driven journeys across 11 destinations, created by local product experts and delivered on the ground by their excellent guides, who introduce and immerse guests in local communities and culture.

Advertisement

This year's event will be attended by senior leaders from Discova's Sales, Operations, Product, Contracting and Educational travel teams, including Suyin Lee (CEO), Chad Anderson (Director of Sales, EMEA), Nicholas Shuttleworth (Vice President Sales, NA/ANZ), Peter Christiansen (Chief Operations Officer), Nicoline Dolman (Group Contracting Leader), Mark Ten (Emerging Destinations Manager), Elena Bartolini (Business Development Manager), Tricia Loh (Country Manager, Singapore & Malaysia), and Michaela Connor (DET General Manager).

Advertisement

The DMC's Chief Executive Officer, Suyin Lee, is also a speaker at the event, where she will discuss "The Guest Mindset: The Case for Slower, More Purposeful Travel". In an industry where success has often been measured in volume: more visitors, faster growth, bigger numbers, Suyin's talk will make the case for a different standard. One that doesn't have an adverse impact on local communities and encourages travellers to slow down and engage with the place and people around them, rather than simply checking things off a list. Peppered with her personal travel anecdotes, Suyin's speech will highlight how this way of travelling not just has an economic upside but also cultivates better guests: people who arrive with humility, contribute meaningfully, and leave places stronger than they found them.

In fact, travelling with Discova, which was recently certified as a 𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩™, is all about slowing down and discovering more. With every step, guests connect with communities, support local businesses, and learn from cultural traditions. This results in experiences that linger long after the trip ends.

Advertisement

At this year's ITB Asia, the travel company will also spotlight their diverse and talented pool of guides, whom they continue to train and invest in to be the perfect local ambassadors for their destinations. Discova guides are natural storytellers who go beyond the usual facts and figures to paint a picture of local life through personal stories and insights. They further sharpen their skills through in-person annual guide trainings and access to Discova's online courses, supporting their ambition of being the best in the business.

Peter Christiansen, Discova's Chief Operating Officer, asserts that in the age of information overload, their guides do an excellent job of rooting guests in the present setting through the power of good storytelling.

"Our guides can easily share stories about royalty, historical events and important milestones. But what travellers often value most are the everyday insights—what it's really like to live in a country, from daily life and education to local customs and culture. As a destination management company with people on the ground, we can bring these stories to life and transform a visit from a collection of facts into a meaningful experience that creates genuine connection and a deeper sense of place."

To meet Peter or any of Discova's leaders attending ITB Asia, write to us at agents@discova.com

Media contact: communications@discova.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)