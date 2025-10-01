Mumbai, September 30, 2025 What Makes Homebound a Strong Contender for the Oscars? Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars, has captured the world’s attention with its deeply human narrative of migration, resilience, and identity. Written by Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Sumit Roy with dialogues by Shreedhar Dubey, the film has already won acclaim at Cannes and Toronto before heading to the Academy stage. Its universal themes resonate beyond borders, making it an authentic representative of India on the global platform.

Advertisement

Why Is the Script, Direction, and Editing of Homebound So Impactful? The strength of Homebound lies in its sharp script, which blends raw emotion with subtle social commentary. Neeraj Ghaywan’s direction ensures each scene feels both intimate and universal, while editor Nitin Baid weaves the story with precision, giving it rhythm and clarity. Together, these creative forces transform the film into a work that balances realism with cinematic excellence, ensuring it speaks powerfully to both Indian and international audiences.

Advertisement

“When a script is authentic, direction is fearless, and editing is seamless, the story stops being just a film—it becomes a movement. Homebound proves that clarity in execution is as powerful in cinema as it is in business.” says Business Strategist Hirav Shah.

Advertisement

Who Are the Lead Performers Driving Homebound’s Success? The film’s impact is amplified by the powerful performances of its three leads: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan Khatter brings quiet strength and resilience to his role, embodying the struggles of those who dream of a better tomorrow. Vishal Jethwa delivers a raw, layered performance that reflects the silent sacrifices of India’s working class. Janhvi Kapoor shines with emotional depth, portraying vulnerability and determination in equal measure. Together, their chemistry and craft anchor Homebound with authenticity, making it a story that lingers long after the credits roll.

Where Does Homebound Stand in India’s Global Storytelling Journey? In recent years, India has sought to expand its cultural footprint through storytelling. Homebound is a milestone in that journey. It is not only a reflection of India’s realities but also a cultural export that proves Indian stories can be deeply rooted yet globally relevant. Its Oscar selection validates that bold narratives, when told with honesty and precision, can resonate worldwide.

Advertisement

Why Does Business Strategist Hirav Shah See Homebound as a Strategic Milestone? “Homebound’s selection as India’s Oscar entry is not just cinematic recognition—it is strategic validation,” says Business Strategist Hirav Shah. “When bold creative risks are backed with clarity and execution, they can travel beyond borders. This film proves that India’s stories, when told with authenticity and strategy, can resonate globally.” According to Business Strategist Hirav Shah, the film’s journey also reflects a universal business truth: timing, positioning, and boldness matter as much as hard work. Just as businesses must validate strategies before scaling, Homebound shows how unconventional stories, when executed well, can achieve international success.

Who Is Business Strategist Hirav Shah and Why Is His Perspective Important? Business Strategist Hirav Shah is a global business strategist, game changer, and founder of Bizz6, the world’s first Business Decision Validation Hub. He has guided leaders and companies across real estate, private equity, capital markets, manufacturing, technology, entertainment, sports, startups, and fashion. His core philosophy is built around validation—helping businesses test, refine, and confirm their decisions before investing time, money, and resources.

According to Business Strategist Hirav Shah, validation is equally vital in the media and entertainment industry. Films, shows, live events, and creative projects often involve years of effort and huge financial commitments. Without validating the timing, positioning, and execution strategy, even brilliant ideas risk failing. By integrating validation into creative industries, projects like Homebound can maximize impact—balancing artistic expression with strategic clarity to ensure they reach the right audience and achieve long-term success.

As Business Strategist Hirav Shah explains: “In entertainment, creativity is the heartbeat—but validation is the safety net. When bold stories like Homebound are backed by the right timing, positioning, and clarity, they don’t just win awards, they win audiences worldwide.” What Does Homebound Teach India About the Future of Storytelling? The journey of Homebound to the Oscars is more than an individual success—it is a roadmap for India’s creative future. It shows that authentic scripts, precise editing, bold direction, and world-class performances can gain global impact when paired with strategic vision.

As Business Strategist Hirav Shah observes: “Success isn’t just about numbers; it’s about honoring the journey and creating lasting impact. Homebound’s Oscar journey reflects exactly that.” hiravshah.com business@hiravshah.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)