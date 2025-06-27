Leading Digital Marketing Agency Techmagnate Releases Baby Products Trends Report for FY2025

New Delhi, June 2025 – Techmagnate, India’s leading digital marketing agency, has released its latest market trends report for India’s baby products industry, offering valuable insights about evolving consumer search behaviour.

The report analyses 25,000 keywords, providing critical data on brand vs. non-brand search volumes, YoY growth, and top-performing brands and platforms in the industry.

Key Highlights from the Report ● Overall Search Volume Growth: The baby products industry witnessed a 6.93% increase, with search volumes rising from 105.49 lakh in FY24 to 112.80 lakh in FY25.

● Brand vs. Non-Brand Trends: Brand-related queries grew by 17.93%, increasing from 23.49 lakh in FY24 to 27.71 lakh in FY25. Non-brand searches also saw growth, rising from 82 lakh to 85.10 lakh.

● Top Performing Brands: FirstCry led the category with a 21.09% YoY growth, followed by Luvlap and Mothercare, reflecting growing digital visibility and brand recall.

The report highlights rising consumer interest in essential baby care categories such as milk powder, which grew to 4.48 lakh searches in FY25 (up from 3.63 lakh), and baby lotion, which reached 2.39 lakh searches (up from 1.90 lakh).

Skincare and hygiene also gained momentum, with premium brands like The Moms Co., which saw 7.2K searches (up from 2.4K), and Baby Forest, which rose to 9.9K (up from 4.4K), leading the growth in this segment.

On the search behaviour front, “near me” queries rose by +23.57%, with terms like “toy shop near me” and “maternity pillow near me” pointing to a clear shift toward localised, high-intent discovery.

These shifts signal a move towards intent-driven, essentials-focused, and location-aware decision-making by today’s digitally active parents and caregivers.

Sarvesh Bagla, Founder & CEO, Techmagnate, shared his thoughts on the insights the report covers.

He says: “Techmagnate’s report clearly shows that the baby products sector continues to be driven by discovery-led behaviour. The data reflects how parents rely on search to evaluate essentials like milk powder, skincare, and strollers, making digital visibility a key factor in brand performance.” The Baby Products Trends Report for FY25 serves as a strategic playbook for brands in the baby products sector. From the dominance of non-brand queries to the rise of Tier-2 city demand and fast-growing niche brands, the report is a timely reminder that understanding real consumer search intent and aligning digital strategies accordingly is the key to driving growth.

About Techmagnate Techmagnate is India’s leading digital marketing agency, providing comprehensive digital marketing services. The agency frequently releases trends data for multiple industries like FMCG, BFSI, healthcare, ecommerce, and more. Techmagnate is widely recognized for leveraging a combination of data analytics and advanced marketing technology for developing and executing effective digital marketing campaigns.

For media inquiries or access to the full Baby Products Search Trends Report, contact Techmagnate at +91-9910308266.

