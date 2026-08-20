Leading Footwear Brand Valentino Introduces special collection for Police Force

Strengthening its footprint across country and reaffirming its commitment to India's uniformed services, Valentino, one of the country's leading premium leather footwear brands, has launched its specially curated collection for Police force. The Collection is specially designed for men and women in uniform and available in all sizes and in both Tan and Black colours to match the Police uniform.

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Recognising the demanding nature of their duties, Valentino's Police uniform shoes collection has been designed for long shifts, rigorous daily wear to offer superior comfort, durability, grip and all-day performance without compromising on style and professional appearance. Available in all sizes, the collection is made in 100% genuine and original leather of best quality, easy to maintain.

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The complete Police uniform shoes Collection for both men and women are available through www.valentinoindia.com, Myntra and Nykaa Fashion, while selected Police footwear styles can also be purchased on Amazon, enabling easy access for officers across the country. Besides the leading footwear stores across India Announcing the launch, Mr. Chander Daultani, Managing Director, Guru Shoe Tech Pvt. Ltd., the company behind the Valentino brand, said, the launch of our Police Collection is our tribute to the personnel who protect our nation every day. We are committed to expanding our retail network across country so that customers can experience the craftsmanship, comfort and quality that define Valentino." Our new and dedicated collection reflects our long-term commitment to people serving in the Police force.

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"Valentino was founded on values of discipline, trust and service. Every product we create reflects these values," added Mr. Chander Daultani.

Valentino is positioning itself as a premium footwear destination for families, professionals, and the large community of police, defence and security personnel. The launch of the dedicated Police Footwear Collection further underpins the brand's enduring connection with India's uniformed services and its commitment to delivering footwear engineered for performance, endurance and everyday comfort.

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About Guru Shoes Tech Pvt. Ltd.:- Valentino's legacy is closely intertwined with the spirit of the Armed Forces. The brand was founded by Late Shri Motilal Daultani, a former Army serviceman who served the nation for nearly two decades before establishing the footwear business in Agra in 1985. In addition to having physical retail presence, Valentino operates an online store www.valentinoindia.com and provides its products through leading marketplaces, including Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, providing consumers multiple avenues to purchase products.

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