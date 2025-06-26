Leading Indian Academic Dr.C. Raj Kumar and Parliamentarian Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi Address Members of Japanese Parliament at the Diet

OP Jindal University

Advertisement

Tokyo [Japan], June 26: Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), addressed members of the Japanese Parliament at the National Diet of Japan during a high-level policy dialogue aimed at strengthening India-Japan strategic cooperation. This prestigious event, hosted by the Japanese Parliamentary Committee for World Federation, was themed: "India and Japan: Partners in Democracy, Drivers of Innovation, and Architects of a Sustainable Future."

In his address to the Japanese Parliamentarians, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar underscored the growing significance of inter-parliamentary dialogue and academic partnerships in tackling shared global challenges. "We are witnessing a historic moment where universities and parliaments must work together to shape the future of democracy and development," said Professor Kumar. "India and Japan can lead the way--not only through economic cooperation, but by investing in people, knowledge, and institutions that advance peace, justice, and sustainability."

Advertisement

Professor Kumar further stated: "JGU's presence in Japan's Parliament is a symbol of the power of education to bridge cultures and build alliances. We believe that meaningful diplomacy must also be academic, intellectual, and people-centric."

The highlight of the session was an address by Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), who spoke eloquently about the shared democratic values of India and Japan and their potential to influence the global discourse. Dr. Singhvi called for deeper collaboration between India and Japan in areas such as technology, education, climate resilience, and global governance, while stressing the need for a peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable Indo-Pacific vision. "India and Japan are not just allies of circumstance--we are civilizational partners in democracy, innovation, and global responsibility," said Dr. Singhvi. "As two of Asia's strongest democracies, our task is to jointly lead by example--through pluralism, through peace, and through principled partnerships for the planet."

Advertisement

The event brought together more than 35 senior members of the Japanese legislature and government officials.

Mr. Seishiro Eto, Former (17th) President of the Japanese Parliamentary Committee for World Federation (Acting President in the absence of Chairman Fukushiro Nukaga), inaugurated the dialogue and extended a warm welcome to the distinguished Indian guests.

H.E. Mr. Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan, was invited to the interaction and conveyed his deep appreciation to the members of the Japanese Parliament, the Government of Japan, and the Indian delegation from O.P. Jindal Global University led by Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar for advancing meaningful bilateral cooperation in higher education and research.

Hon'ble Shingo Miyamoto, Director-General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, South Asia Department, expressed his optimism for the fast-growing relations between Japan and India across multiple domains, particularly in the sphere of higher education and institutional collaboration.

Hon'ble Kuniko Inoguchi, Member of the House of Councillors, Former Minister of Gender Equality, and Professor at Sophia University, warmly welcomed the Indian delegation. She highlighted her longstanding engagement with India and expressed her enthusiasm for seeing a greater presence of Indian students and Indian knowledge traditions in Japan.

Hon'ble Dr. Sukehiro Hasegawa, a respected parliamentary expert and former UN official, welcomed stronger India-Japan exchanges, stating that "Japan needs Indian creativity and imagination to invigorate its global policies, and for the two countries to become strong global leaders together."

The event saw participation from a broad spectrum of Japanese political parties and parliamentary experts, underscoring the deep, cross-party interest in strengthening Indo-Japanese ties.

Distinguished participants included at the National Diet of Japan:

Liberal Democratic Party:

- Hon'ble Masahiko Shibayama, Member of the House of Representatives, Acting Secretary-General, Former Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology

- Hon'ble Kuniko Inoguchi, Member of the House of Councillors, Co-Vice Chairperson, Former Minister of Gender Equality

- Hon'ble Fukushiro Nukaga, Member of the House of Representatives, President, Japanese Parliamentary Committee for World Federation; Former Minister of Finance; Former Director-General of the Japan Defence Agency

- Hon'ble Rintaro Ishibashi, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Yohei Onishi, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Masaaki Koike, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Jun Tsushima, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Hirofumi Takinami, Member of the House of Councillors

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan

- Hon'ble Yuki Baba, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Motoko Mizuno, Member of the House of Councillors

- Hon'ble Mamoru Umetani, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Hiroki Saito, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Shinji Sugimura, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Sekio Masuda, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Daiki Michishita, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Issei Yamagishi, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Hiroshi Kasa, Member of the House of Representatives

- Hon'ble Ayaka Shiomura, Member of the House of Councillors

Democratic Party For the People

- Hon'ble Kiichiro Hatoyama, Member of the House of Representatives (Son of Former Prime Minister Hon'ble Yukio Hatoyama)

Japan Innovation Party

- Hon'ble Kenta Aoshima, Member of the House of Councillors

Japanese Communist Party

- Hon'ble Tetsuya Shiokawa, Member of the House of Representatives

NHK Party

- Hon'ble Satoshi Hamada, Member of the House of Councillors

Sanseito

- Hon'ble Yuko Kitano, Member of the House of Representatives

Independent

- Hon'ble Makiko Dogome, Member of the House of Councillors

Government of Japan

- Hon'ble Shingo Miyamoto, Director-General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, South Asia Department

Collaborating Organization

WFM Youth Forum

- Hon'ble Koji Mitamura, Chairperson

- Hon'ble Kohei Mitamura, President, Mitamura Group (Fukuho Bank Founding Family, Owner of Bunky Corporation entrusted by MEXT, and the Koshinomiyako Media Network)

Parliamentary Experts

- Hon'ble Dr. Sukehiro Hasegawa, Former Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General

- Hon'ble Masakuni Tanimoto, International Committee Chairman of WFM-Japan; Under Secretary-General, Japanese Parliamentary Committee for World Federation

This parliamentary engagement marked Professor Raj Kumar's second consecutive address at the National Diet of Japan, following his 2024 lecture on "The Role of India and Japan in Global Governance." His return this year reaffirms O.P. Jindal Global University's steadfast commitment to academic diplomacy and its growing leadership in strengthening India-Japan relations through education.

The interaction at the National Diet was a powerful testament to the shared democratic values, strategic convergence, and mutual aspirations of India and Japan. It highlighted the indispensable role of education, research, and intellectual exchange in crafting a resilient, innovative, and peaceful future for both nations and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)