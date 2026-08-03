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New Delhi [India], August 3: In an era defined by rapid innovation, evolving consumer expectations, and an increasingly competitive marketplace, India's business leaders are redefining what it takes to build brands that stand the test of time. Through visionary leadership, technology-driven transformation, customer-centric strategies, and an unwavering focus on value creation, they are shaping enterprises that are not only thriving today but are also prepared for the opportunities of tomorrow. From emerging entrepreneurs disrupting industries to established leaders driving business transformation, their journeys reflect resilience, adaptability, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. This feature celebrates the visionary business leaders who are building tomorrow's brands, setting new benchmarks for innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term impact while contributing to India's evolving business landscape.

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1. Ankit Narayan Singh, Co-founder & CTO, ParallelDots

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Building a deep-tech company from India has reinforced Ankit Narayan Singh's belief that innovation does not need to follow the Silicon Valley playbook. As Co-founder and CTO of ParallelDots, he has helped establish the company on the conviction that AI and computer vision research developed in India can solve complex, real-world challenges for some of the world's largest consumer brands rather than merely support outsourced operations. This vision led to ShelfWatch, the company's AI-powered platform that enables FMCG companies to monitor and optimise retail shelf execution in real time. Today, ParallelDots' technology is deployed across more than 50 countries, helping global brands make faster, data-driven decisions. Singh believes that true leadership lies in combining deep technological expertise with a global outlook, and that the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs will build category-defining technologies from India that shape industries worldwide.

2. Anupam Kumar Pandey, Founder & CEO, Akivna Technologies

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Today's strongest brands are no longer defined by their products alone, they are shaped by leaders who anticipate change and act before the market demands it. As AI, technology, and customer expectations evolve rapidly, leadership is no longer just about scaling a business; it is about recognizing when to pivot the business model while keeping people, purpose, and innovation at the center of every decision.

At Akivna Technologies, the belief is that sustainable growth comes from continuously evolving capabilities and building AI-ready organizations on strong data foundations. This requires investing early in emerging technologies, fostering a culture of continuous learning, and empowering teams to challenge conventional thinking with confidence.

The brands that will lead tomorrow will be built by leaders who embrace disruption as an opportunity, balance innovation with responsibility, and create organizations that can continuously adapt. In an era of constant change, strategic pivoting is the defining characteristic of resilient leadership and enduring brands.

3. Aqeel Ahmed, COO, CTO and Director, EcoRatings

The future of business belongs to organizations that combine innovation with responsibility. Today's leaders are no longer measured solely by financial success but by their ability to create sustainable value for customers, investors, employees, and society. As ESG principles become central to business strategy, companies that embrace transparency, accountability, and ethical governance are building stronger and more trusted brands.

Technology is accelerating this transformation. AI-driven insights, data analytics, and digital platforms are helping organizations measure sustainability performance, manage risks, and make informed decisions. However, technology is only an enabler--the true differentiator is leadership driven by vision and purpose.

At EcoRatings, the belief is that sustainable growth and business success go hand in hand. Leaders who invest in innovation, empower their teams, and integrate sustainability into every decision are shaping resilient organizations prepared for the future. Tomorrow's most successful brands will be those that inspire trust, adapt to change, and create a lasting positive impact.

4. Arnav Sinha, Co-Founder & CEO, Train Rex

Tomorrow's brands won't be built on attention; they'll be built on behaviour change. At Train Rex, the belief is that the health and wellness industry doesn't have a knowledge problem, it has an architecture problem. People know what to do; what they lack are systems that make doing it inevitable. This philosophy has shaped a platform built around behavioural AI, community accountability, and cohort-based challenges, enabling programs to retain 70-80% of participants, compared with an industry average of around 15%.

Sinha believes the next generation of Indian brands will be defined by outcomes, not promises. Leaders must stop optimising for downloads and start optimising for changed lives; measurable, sustained, and human. As India's consumption story continues to evolve, trust is becoming the scarcest currency. Brands that earn it by consistently delivering real results will be the ones that define the future, and Train Rex is being built with that vision at its core.

5. Bharat Gupta, Director, Greenitco Technologies

Bharat Gupta believes the future of brand building lies at the intersection of artificial intelligence, localisation, and authentic customer engagement. As Director of Greenitco Technologies, he has witnessed how AI is transforming business communication by eliminating language barriers and enabling the creation of branding and marketing content in local languages at unprecedented speed. This empowers organisations to connect more effectively with diverse audiences while delivering culturally relevant experiences across markets.

At Greenitco Technologies, AI is also being leveraged to resolve customer tickets and support queries in local languages worldwide, making customer service more personalised, responsive, and accessible. Gupta believes that tomorrow's leading brands will be those that listen closely to their customers and amplify authentic voices through meaningful storytelling, including podcasts and digital content that showcase real experiences. By combining technology, customer insights, and human connection, he sees businesses building stronger, more trusted, and future-ready brands.

6. Harjeet S. Gulati, Group Chair, Cerebrent Group

Harjeet S. Gulati, Group Chair & CEO of Cerebrent Group, believes India's AI ambitions will be realized not through isolated pilots, but through disciplined execution at scale. "AI must move beyond exciting demos and begin improving outcomes where India needs it most, in farms, factories, hospitals, classrooms, and offices," he says;

"For that to happen, we need strong digital foundations, responsible governance, privacy by design, and systems that can clearly show what happened, why it happened, and how decisions were made. The next decade of growth will belong to organizations that combine intelligence with trust, execution, and continuous learning."

7. Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director, Resurgent India Ltd

The Make in India and Digital India initiatives are two major factors shaping tomorrow's brands. Business leaders are also demonstrating the aspiration to expand globally and establish a strong international presence. Despite the uncertainties arising from the current geopolitical situation, Indian business leaders remain optimistic, supported by favourable government policies and a clear vision to perform and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

With an increasing emphasis on ESG goals, brands are being built with sustainability, a clear purpose, customer-centricity, and ethical governance at their core.

The continuous adoption of AI-driven technologies, along with innovative products and services, will spearhead the creation of future-ready brands while ensuring transparency, trust, and enhanced customer satisfaction. Business leaders who can anticipate changing customer behaviour and respond proactively will be best positioned to succeed in an era of growing prosperity and evolving aspirations.

8. Pradeep Yerraguntla, Co-founder and Director, Conekt Gadgets LLP

Among the new generation of leaders reshaping India's government enterprise landscape, Pradeep Yerraguntla stands out. A second-generation leader at Celkon Group, he serves as Vice President - Government Business and is also the Co-founder and Director of Conekt Gadgets LLP, a part of the Group. Pradeep has emerged as a recognised name across education ministries and corporate circles, driven by his deep expertise in public policy, particularly the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Samagra Shiksha framework.

He plays a key role in implementing large-scale education infrastructure projects, including ICT solutions, smart classrooms, science laboratories, and integrated learning solutions aligned with national priorities. Colleagues describe him as a leader who combines policy insight with execution excellence. With over 15 years of experience spanning mobile technology, consumer gadgets, and B2G business, Pradeep represents a distinctly Indian model of leadership--one that builds successful businesses while contributing to the nation's development.

9. Rajasekhar Papolu, Chairman & Managing Director, Brihaspathi Technologies Ltd.

Rajasekhar Papolu is a visionary entrepreneur and technology leader serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of Brihaspathi Technologies Limited (BTL). With over two decades of experience across the technology and infrastructure sectors, he has played a pivotal role in transforming BTL into a leading provider of AI-powered surveillance, smart governance, command and control centres, and digital infrastructure solutions. Under his leadership, the company has expanded into diverse domains, including artificial intelligence, IoT, renewable energy, telecom infrastructure, and advanced security technologies.

Papolu has successfully led the execution of large-scale projects for government organisations such as DRDO, the Telangana High Court, and multiple Police Commissionerates, as well as defence agencies including the Border Security Force. The company has also delivered technology-driven solutions for educational initiatives, including NEET, MH-CET, and TGBIE, along with smart city projects in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam. His contributions to technology innovation and digital transformation have earned widespread industry recognition, national media coverage, and multiple awards for entrepreneurship and technology leadership.

10. Ratheesh Nair, Founder and CEO, Watch Your Health

Artificial Intelligence is redefining how businesses innovate, engage customers, and create lasting value. Tomorrow's market leaders will be those who embrace AI not as a tool, but as the foundation of business transformation. At Watch Your Health, we are pioneering this shift through SmartLens, our AI-powered face scan platform that combines remote Photoplethysmography (rPPG), Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Regression Models, and Predictive AI to deliver instant, non-invasive health insights using only a smartphone camera. This fusion of advanced AI technologies enables organizations to move from reactive healthcare to predictive, preventive, and personalized wellness. Business leaders who invest in intelligent, data-driven solutions today will build stronger brands, enhance customer trust, and unlock sustainable growth tomorrow. The future belongs to organizations that combine cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human-centric innovation, transforming everyday experiences into meaningful outcomes while shaping a healthier, smarter, and more connected world.

11. Sajan Murali Puravangara, Managing Director - India & ASEAN, Turtle Wax Inc.

Sajan Murali Puravangara believes tomorrow's strongest brands will not be built through advertising alone but through visionary leadership that combines purpose, innovation, and execution. As Managing Director - India & ASEAN at Turtle Wax Inc., he has led the brand's growth in a rapidly evolving automotive care market by anticipating changing customer expectations, embracing technology, and building an organisation that continuously adapts to market dynamics. For him, sustainable brand building is driven by long-term vision, customer trust, and operational excellence.

Under his leadership, Turtle Wax India has grown from establishing its presence in a relatively nascent car-care market to becoming one of the country's leading automotive appearance-care brands. By focusing on consumer education, strengthening distribution networks, expanding professional detailing partnerships, and driving digital engagement, the company has built a strong market presence. Puravangara believes the brands that will shape the future are those that continuously innovate, empower their people, and create meaningful customer experiences while leading change rather than simply responding to it.

12. Saurabh Goenka, Co-Founder & CEO, MindMap Digital

Saurabh Goenka believes the brands of tomorrow will be built by leaders who go beyond innovation to solve real-world challenges through intelligent automation and human-centric design. As Co-Founder and CEO of MindMap Digital, he has spent the past five years helping more than 50 enterprises across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and telecom bridge the gap between ambitious digital transformation strategies and practical business execution. His leadership philosophy centres on creating measurable business outcomes by combining domain expertise with cutting-edge AI technologies.

Goenka believes responsible AI will be a defining competitive advantage for future-ready organisations. In his view, enterprise automation is not about replacing human talent but about empowering teams to focus on strategic thinking, creativity, and innovation. Whether through intelligent document processing, conversational AI, or end-to-end automation platforms, he sees customer impact as the foundation of sustainable growth. By combining technological agility with ethical leadership, Goenka believes businesses can build trusted, resilient brands that create long-term value in an increasingly AI-driven world.

As industries continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the leaders featured here exemplify the vision, resilience, and innovation required to build brands that stand the test of time. By embracing technology, fostering customer trust, driving sustainable growth, and adapting to changing market dynamics, they are not only shaping successful enterprises but also contributing to India's evolving business landscape. Their journeys reaffirm that tomorrow's most influential brands will be built by leaders who create lasting value with purpose, agility, and impact.

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