According to a 2025 report on the State of AI by McKinsey, nearly 88% of organisations are investing and reporting active AI use cases in at least one business function, yet very few are seeing meaningful business impact. The gap isn’t in access to technology. It’s in how professionals think, decide, and lead. For early and mid-career professionals, this shift is already visible. Roles are expanding faster than skills, and expectations are moving beyond execution into strategy, judgement, and cross-functional thinking. Leadership is no longer something you grow into overtime. It’s something you need to actively build. This is where global MBA programs are becoming increasingly relevant, offering a structured way to develop the strategic outlook needed to stay ahead. The University of Western Australia’s (UWA) global MBA, delivered with IIM Kozhikode certification, is built around this reality. Designed for working professionals, it allows you to step back without stepping away from your career. The program combines global academic rigour with practical insight drawn from real business situations. Instead of focusing on theory alone, it helps you understand how decisions are made in environments shaped by data, AI, and global markets. The learning is designed to fit into your work, so what you gain can be applied immediately, not later. For professionals in the early stages of their career, the program helps build strong business fundamentals and a global perspective that would otherwise take years to develop. For mid-career professionals, often at a transition point, it sharpens strategic thinking and strengthens their ability to take on leadership responsibilities. Many find that it helps them move from being functional experts to broader business leaders, with opportunities that extend beyond their current scope.

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What does the learning journey look like? Learners begin with a Professional Certification in Advanced Business Management from IIM Kozhikode, building strong foundations in strategy, leadership, and managerial decision-making.

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Upon successful completion, the learning experience progresses to the global MBA offered by UWA, where this foundation is extended into a truly international context. UWA’s global MBA broadens perspective through strategy, leadership, and decision-making frameworks, enabling learners to operate confidently across markets, cultures, and complex global organisations.

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Global credibility you can trust The program’s track record adds to its credibility. With 13 cohorts consisting of more than 1,800 participants across industries and regions, it reflects sustained demand from working professionals. UWA is ranked #1 in Western Australia and 77th in the world (QS 2026), reinforcing the program’s global standing. On completion, you also earn UWA alumni status, connecting you to a global network of over 155,000 professionals. This becomes a long-term asset, offering access to opportunities, insights, and connections beyond the program itself.

What makes this learning experience different? A key part of the experience comes from the cohort. You learn alongside professionals from different industries, roles, and geographies, which adds depth to every discussion. Real challenges from the workplace become part of the learning process, making it practical and relevant. This exchange often becomes one of the most valuable aspects of the program, helping you see problems from multiple perspectives and make better decisions in your own role.

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The next growth phase for managers Management education is no longer about taking a break from work. It’s about building the capability to perform better within it. UWA’s global MBA reflects this shift. It focuses on helping you think more strategically, act with greater clarity, and stay relevant in a business environment that is constantly changing.

Resources: The State of AI: Global Survey 2025 | McKinsey (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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