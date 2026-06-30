Leap Ahead Makes a Powerful Start with Strategic MOUs Spanning 7+ Countries, Including BRICS and Partners

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Leap Ahead proudly announces a series of strategic partnerships with leading national and international organizations to accelerate innovation, global market access, business expansion, and cross-border collaboration for startups, MSMEs, and emerging enterprises.

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As Leap Ahead continues building a strong ecosystem focused on entrepreneurship, global connectivity, and business growth, these partnerships mark a major milestone in creating opportunities for Indian startups and enterprises to scale internationally.

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Leap Ahead is focusing on building stronger business, innovation, and entrepreneurial connections across BRICS and SCO member nations by enabling cross-border collaborations, international market access, startup exchange opportunities, investor networks, and global business partnerships.

Strategic Partners Joining the Leap Ahead Ecosystem

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BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry: A leading platform promoting trade, investment, and economic cooperation among BRICS nations, BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry will support international business networking, policy dialogue, and global market access opportunities for the Leap Ahead ecosystem.

Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC): ESC, one of India's premier export promotion organizations under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, will collaborate with Leap Ahead to strengthen technology exports, international business linkages, and global outreach for startups and MSMEs.

SCO Business Incubator: SCO Business Incubator joins the Leap Ahead ecosystem to promote international startup collaboration, innovation exchange, incubation support, and entrepreneurial partnerships across member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The collaboration aims to create opportunities for startups and enterprises to engage with emerging international innovation ecosystems and cross-border business initiatives.

Global Management Associates LLC: GMA, Dubai based firm joins as a strategic consulting and international business support partner to assist startups and enterprises in business transformation, global strategy development, market expansion, and international operational readiness. The partnership will further strengthen Leap Ahead's mission of enabling businesses to scale confidently across global markets.

SHC Partners: SHC Partners, a reputed Investment Banking and advisory firm based in Mumbai, joins as a strategic financial and growth advisory partner to support fundraising, investor connections, strategic expansion, and business scaling opportunities for enterprises associated with Leap Ahead.

Glexscale: Glexscale, France-based global business expansion specialists, will enable international collaborations and market-entry opportunities across Europe and other global markets, empowering Indian businesses to build stronger international footprints.

Building a Global Growth Platform

Leap Ahead is actively working to bridge the gap between innovation, capital, mentorship, policy ecosystems, and global business opportunities by creating a collaborative platform for entrepreneurs and enterprises.

With these partnerships, Leap Ahead aims to enable international market access for startups and MSMEs, facilitate investor and strategic growth opportunities, strengthen cross-border collaborations, support innovation-led enterprises and build global business networks and ecosystem partnerships.

The organization continues to engage with industry leaders, international institutions, investors, government bodies, and innovation ecosystems to create long-term impact for India's entrepreneurial landscape.

"Indian startups and MSMEs have strong ambition and capability, but global growth needs the right access, trusted networks, and structured support. Through these strategic MOUs, Leap Ahead is creating meaningful pathways for businesses to connect with international markets, investors, mentors, and partners," - Divya Multani Jain, Founder, Leap Ahead.

"Leap Ahead's global network is not just an expansion milestone; it is a gateway for startups and MSMEs to access international markets with more confidence, credibility, and structure. At Marwari Catalysts, we see this as an important step toward building global pathways for businesses"- Sushil Sharma, Chairman, Marwari Catalysts Group.

"Technology and exports will play a key role in taking Indian enterprises global. ESC, together with Leap Ahead, can help startups and MSMEs access international markets, build global linkages, and strengthen their export-readiness through the right ecosystem support," - Shree Gurmeet Singh, CEO and Executive Director, ESC.

About Leap Ahead

Leap Ahead is a growth and innovation-focused platform working towards enabling startups, MSMEs, founders, and businesses through strategic collaborations, ecosystem partnerships, global exposure, and business acceleration opportunities.

The platform focuses on building strong national and international networks that help enterprises scale sustainably and access new growth avenues globally.

To know more or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.leapaheadindia.com

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