Leapfrog Engineering Services Limited Plans SME IPO, Signals Expansion Push

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23: Leapfrog Engineering Services Limited has announced its plan to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform, marking a key step in its growth journey. The company, which has built its presence in engineering and infrastructure services over the past two decades, is now looking to strengthen its financial position and scale its operations.

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The IPO is valued at ₹88.51 crore and is structured as a book-built issue, combining both a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue comprises approximately 3.46 crore shares worth ₹79.60 crore, while the offer for sale includes about 0.39 crore shares amounting to ₹8.91 crore.

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The issue will open for subscription on April 23, 2026, and close on April 27, 2026. The company is expected to list on the BSE SME platform on April 30, 2026.

The price band has been fixed between ₹21 and ₹23 per share. Investors will need to apply for a minimum two (2) lots of 6,000 shares. At the upper price band, this translates to a minimum investment of ₹1,38,000 for retail participants, while high net-worth investors will need to commit at least ₹4,14,000 for 18,000 shares.

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Prabhav N. Rao, Managing Director of Leapfrog Engineering Services Limited, leading innovation and engineering excellence with vision and integrity.

Founded in 2005, Leapfrog Engineering Services Limited started as a small engineering services firm and gradually expanded into a full-service EPCC (engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning) company. Over the years, it has developed capabilities across electrical engineering, instrumentation, automation systems, fire protection, and modular substations.

The company has worked across a range of sectors, including oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food processing, metals, and infrastructure. Its ability to handle end-to-end project execution has helped it secure repeat business and long-term client relationships.

Leapfrog has reported consistent financial performance in recent years, supported by a steady flow of projects. For FY2025, the company recorded revenue of over ₹13,000 lakhs, along with stable operating margins.

One of the key strengths highlighted by industry observers is the company's order book, which remains diversified across sectors and geographies. This provides visibility for future revenues and helps reduce dependence on a single market.

A notable part of the company's expansion has been its presence in international markets. Leapfrog has executed projects in the Middle East, particularly in countries such as Kuwait and Bahrain, where it has worked on engineering assignments in the oil and gas sector.

These projects include electrical infrastructure, automation systems, and modular substations for large industrial facilities. The increasing share of export revenue indicates that the company has been able to compete effectively in overseas markets.

As part of its expansion strategy, Leapfrog is planning to set up a new facility in Bengaluru. The proposed unit is expected to support manufacturing and assembly activities, particularly in areas such as modular substations and automation systems.

The company intends to use the funds raised from the IPO to support capital expenditure, meet working capital requirements, and address general corporate needs.

Leapfrog's business is spread across multiple industries, which helps it manage risks associated with sector `specific slowdowns. Its integrated approach-from design and engineering to execution and commissioning-allows it to offer complete solutions to clients.

The company has also been gradually incorporating automation and digital tools into its operations, aiming to improve efficiency and project outcomes.

India's infrastructure sector continues to see increased investment, supported by government initiatives and private participation. This has led to growing demand for engineering services, particularly in areas such as energy, industrial development, and urban infrastructure.

Companies with proven execution capabilities and technical expertise are expected to benefit from these trends, and Leapfrog is positioned within this segment.

The company is led by a management team with significant industry experience. Their focus on project execution, operational efficiency, and client relationships has contributed to the company's growth over the years.

During periods of disruption, including the pandemic, the company continued to execute its projects, reflecting its operational resilience.

With its planned IPO, Leapfrog Engineering Services Limited is preparing for a new phase of expansion. The company's track record, diversified operations, and international exposure provide a base for future growth.

The listing is expected to improve its visibility and provide access to capital for scaling its business. As infrastructure development remains a key focus area in India and abroad, companies like Leapfrog are likely to remain part of that growth story.

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