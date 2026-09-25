Learn, Practice and Get Certified: Making the Most of SAP Learning Hub, student edition

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: For students in their final year, the months before graduation come with a familiar pressure: standing out during placement season. Employers today are looking for more than a degree; they want practical, demonstrable skills that show what students can actually do.

Advertisement

Imagine graduating with more than a degree on your resume. You don’t need to be an IT professional to explore what SAP Certification-related jobs look like—SAP skills can open career opportunities in roles such as Consultant, Analyst, Business Process Analyst, Developer, Technology Analyst, and Application Support Associate across areas like Finance, HR, Sales, Procurement, Manufacturing, Analytics, and Technology. It’s a step toward a globally recognized certification, and a chance to work at the world’s top companies running on SAP, the world’s largest ERP company.

Advertisement

Eligible final-year college and university students in India can access the platform at no cost. Registration starts with using a university email to create an SAP Universal ID and uploading a student ID for verification. Once that’s done, they get an activation email, and they’re in.

Some head straight for supply chain or analytics, others explore HR, and SAP Learning Journeys cover all of it, each one a structured path built around a specific area. A commerce student can explore finance, an aspiring HR professional can go deeper into HR, and a student interested in technology can follow an entirely different path. The idea is to connect what they’re learning with the work they want to pursue.

Advertisement

“We want students to be able to explore, experiment, and find what works for them,” says David Chaviano, Program Manager, SAP Learning Hub, student edition. The experience goes beyond self-paced learning. Students can join sessions led by SAP experts and use real SAP practice systems to put their learning to work. “A classroom lesson can explain how a business process works. A practice system lets you try it yourself.” They can also join a learner community and prepare for SAP Certifications, with two exam attempts included.

By the time they graduate, students have explored an area of interest, built practical skills, and gained experience with SAP systems, giving them more to take into their first job search than a degree alone.

Eligible final-year students in India can register for the free SAP Learning Hub, student edition at https://learning.sap.com/free-student-edition.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)