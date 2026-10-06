Learning That Changes Lives: KCS Foundation, Bihar Honours 27 Young Changemakers at YES AWARDS 2026 in Dubai

Founded by Dr. Pankaj Jha, the Bihar-based foundation brought together young achievers, community leaders and industry partners to celebrate literacy, leadership and sustained service.

Dubai [UAE], October 6: Education’s power to create lasting community change took centre stage in Dubai as KCS Foundation celebrated International Literacy Day and honoured 27 outstanding students at YES AWARDS 2026 on Sunday, October 4.

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The celebration recognised young people from different countries and regions whose achievements extend beyond the classroom. Their contributions demonstrated how knowledge, initiative and a sustained commitment to service can help address community needs and create opportunities for others.

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Founded by Dr. Pankaj Jha, KCS Foundation is a Bihar, India-based non-profit organisation dedicated to education, youth empowerment and social development. The event reflected the foundation’s belief that education becomes most meaningful when young people use their learning to improve lives.

“Every young person honoured today reminds us that education carries both opportunity and responsibility. When students use their knowledge, creativity and compassion to serve others, they become a powerful force for change,” said Dr. Pankaj Jha, Founder of KCS Foundation.

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“Our purpose through YES AWARDS is to recognise sustained commitment—the young people who identify a need, take action and continue working until their efforts make a meaningful difference. We hope their example encourages many more students to begin their own journey of service,” he added.

Selected from international nominations through a rigorous evaluation by a distinguished jury, the 27 awardees were recognised for academic excellence, leadership, innovation, extracurricular achievements and sustained, measurable contributions to their communities.

The YES AWARDS 2026 recipients, listed alphabetically, were:

Aadyaa Vijay; Aaradhya Dhanesh Kattoor; Aarav Raney; Anish Jena; Arjun Manoj Jethwani; Arshia Budhraja; Aryaveer Gaurav Agarwal; Bhavya Jha; Dheer Gurnani; Dhruv Sharma; Esanika Chauhan; Hitarth Dangra; Karam Singh Kandhari; Krisha Nikhil Kedia; Mehak Dhawan; Nabaroon Das; Nanki Khaira; Ruhani Asudani; Rushil Yarrabolu; Saranya Gupta; Siyona Munjal; Tejasv Pathak; Yashvir Parmani; Zidaan Samir Thakran; Zoha Abbas; Zoya Kashif Rana; and Zunyi Lin.

Organised under the leadership of Dr. Pankaj Jha, Dr. Gautam Kumar, Dr. Menaka Shekhar and Dr. Sanjeet Jha, the programme brought together education, public service, business and community perspectives. Discussions highlighted literacy as a foundation for informed choices, inclusive development and a more prosperous future.

Eminent dignitaries included Mr. Prabhat Kumar Jha, Executive Director (Central Zone), National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), and Shri Pabitra Kumar Majumder, Consul (Education), Consulate General of India, Dubai.

Distinguished speakers included Mr. Porush Jhunjhunwala of Banke International; Mr. Bhupesh Kaura and Ms. Anishaa Jaisinghani of Deloitte; Mr. Anil Jha of Maanawta Foundation; Mr. Siddhant Jhurani of Altrea Global; and motivational speaker Mr. Amar Choudhary. Their participation reinforced the value of connecting young people with experienced professionals and community leaders.

The programme was coordinated and moderated by Mr. Tannish Gautam, Cybersecurity Engineer; Ms. Riya Sarah Cornel, Head of Charity at Jumeirah College, Dubai; Ms. Sidonie Marie Morin, Head Girl at Jumeirah College; and Ms. Kristen Gabriella Valles, a student at Jumeirah College. Their preparation, enthusiasm and teamwork contributed to the smooth and engaging conduct of the celebration.

KCS Foundation acknowledged the valuable support of California Residences, Deloitte and SelexIQ Education Support Services Dubai, alongside Mr. Nurool Hoda Ansari of Travel Bazaar LLC, the event’s Travel Partner. The collaboration demonstrated how businesses and community organisations can work together to support education and youth development.

“Meaningful community progress grows through partnership. We are grateful to our dignitaries, speakers, jury members, partners, moderators and families for supporting these young achievers and helping create a platform where their service is recognised and encouraged,” Dr. Jha said.

By bringing literacy and youth recognition together, KCS Foundation placed a clear emphasis on the relationship between learning and action. YES AWARDS 2026 celebrated young people who are applying their abilities with purpose—and encouraged them to continue building a lasting legacy of service.

About KCS Foundation

KCS Foundation is a Bihar, India-based non-profit organisation founded by Dr. Pankaj Jha. It works to advance education, youth empowerment, social welfare and community development through initiatives, partnerships and outreach programmes.

For more information, visit www.kcsf.in.

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