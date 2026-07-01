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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1: LeBrands.Space, India's dedicated D2C Brand Search Engine, has crossed a major milestone with over 300,000 indexed online brands across 38 categories and 760 niches, spanning fashion, beauty, home decor, pet care, books, and wellness. This achievement positions LeBrands.Space as one of India's largest searchable collections of online-first brands, with verification through GST and e-commerce checks ongoing as new brands are onboarded.

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This milestone reflects one of the most organized efforts to unify India's fragmented online brand ecosystem into a single discovery destination for shoppers and founders. The indexed collection includes emerging startups, independent labels, regional brands, and established online-first businesses. Unlike product marketplaces, LeBrands.Space indexes brands rather than individual products, allowing shoppers to discover businesses instead of isolated listings, making discovery more intuitive for shoppers and more sustainable for founders.

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Unlike traditional marketplaces, LeBrands.Space does not process transactions. Purchases happen directly on each brand's own website, allowing founders to retain customer relationships and margins. Visibility today often depends on advertising budgets or marketplace discounts.

Either way, the brand stops being discovered as itself.

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India's next-generation shoppers, especially Gen Z, increasingly rely on Google or AI assistants for brand discovery. What they often encounter are sponsored results or single recommendations, limiting visibility into the broader ecosystem. LeBrands.Space addresses this gap with a discovery platform designed exclusively for online-first Indian brands.

For shoppers, LeBrands.Space's gamified Digital Mall rewards every interaction, from exploring a category to discovering a new brand, turning the search itself into something enjoyable.

"India's online brands deserve a home built for them, not borrowed from someone else's playbook," said Grace Pon Anny Thangaraja, Director, LeBrandsSpace Digital Private Limited. "I've watched founders build something they're genuinely proud of, only to watch a marketplace decide who gets to see it, and at what discount. That's not a partnership, that's a toll booth.

LeBrands.Space ensures a brand is found exactly as it was built, by a shopper who was genuinely looking for it. Neither of them has to pay someone else's price to make that happen. This is being built here, for India, by India."

Before founding LeBrands.Space, Grace Pon Anny Thangaraja built and operated a D2C brand herself, experiencing firsthand the challenges of visibility in a marketplace-driven environment. That journey inspired her to create a dedicated discovery platform where online-first Indian brands could be found on their own merit, while retaining ownership of their customers and sales.

Every week, more founders list brands that were previously invisible beyond their own websites, while more shoppers discover labels they might never have found through conventional search or marketplace browsing. LeBrands.Space aims to index 1 million brands across countries by 2027, extending its role as a dedicated discovery layer for independent online commerce beyond India.

About LeBrands.Space

LeBrands.Space is India's D2C Brand Search Engine, enabling online-first brands to be discovered without marketplace commissions while helping shoppers explore Indian brands through a dedicated discovery platform. The platform currently indexes more than 300,000 online brands across 38 categories and 760 niches on a subscription-based model, with verification and onboarding ongoing. LeBrands.Space is operated by LeBrandsSpace Digital Private Limited, headquartered in Chennai, India.

Media Contact

LeBrandsSpace Digital Private Limited Email: discover@lebrands.space Website: https://lebrands.space

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