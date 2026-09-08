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Home / Business / Lecxe Consulting Debuts to Help Indian Businesses Turn AI into Business Outcomes

Lecxe Consulting Debuts to Help Indian Businesses Turn AI into Business Outcomes

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 8: Lecxe Consulting is an AI consulting and implementation company helping Indian businesses build custom AI powered business systems. Since inception, Lecxe has helped clients reduce costs up to 80% every month through AI-powered business systems, while simplifying the way organisations operate.

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As businesses increasingly look to adopt AI to improve productivity and decision-making, many continue to struggle with old and fragmented systems, disconnected workflows and technology that doesn't fit the way they actually operate. Lecxe was founded to solve this challenge.

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Unlike traditional consulting firms that stop at strategy or software providers that sell standardised solutions, Lecxe stays with its clients beyond implementation - helping them design, deploy and continuously evolve AI systems that deliver measurable results.

Businesses have no shortage of AI tools today. What they often lack is a clear roadmap to make AI work within their existing operations. Lecxe enters the market at a time when organisations are looking for experienced teams that can turn AI into real business value.

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"AI is no longer a future investment, it's becoming a business necessity. The question is no longer whether businesses should adopt AI, but how they can make it deliver real value. That's the thought behind Lecxe. Inspired by the reverse of 'Excel', our name reflects the shift from manual spreadsheets to AI-powered business systems built for the way businesses operate today" — Shreshth Mehra, CTO, Lecxe

Guided by its philosophy of "Spend less, Run lean, Grow Fast.", Lecxe believes AI should create measurable business value. Every solution is designed to reduce costs, improve efficiency, boost productivity and support revenue growth.

Every engagement at Lecxe begins with understanding the business before recommending the technology. The team then designs AI-powered business systems that fit existing workflows, making adoption simpler, faster and more effective.

"Technology is what we build. Consulting is what we do. Service is who we are. We often say we're a hospitality company disguised as an AI company. The technology matters, but what clients value most is having a team that listens, responds quickly and genuinely cares about helping them grow." — Sachin Mehra, COO, Lecxe

About Lecxe Consulting

Lecxe Consulting is an AI consulting and implementation company that helps businesses simplify operations through AI-powered business systems. Built around lasting client relationships, Lecxe designs, implements and continuously evolves solutions that grow with the businesses they serve.

lecxe.in 

Media Contact:

Sachin Mehra, Mob: +91 99142 15010

Email: Sachin@lecxe.in 

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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