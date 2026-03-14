Ledure Lightings Limited Launches New TVC Campaign with Brand Ambassador Ranbir Kapoor

National, March 14, 2025 — Ledure Lightings Limited, one of India's fastest-growing lighting brands, launched its new Television Commercial (TVC) with brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor, to shape a new cultural conversation around the transformative power of light. This marks a defining moment for the brand as it moves beyond product communication. The campaign reflects upon a powerful consumer truth where people are found to invest heavily in interiors, decor, furniture etc., overlooking the single element that ties it all together: lighting. Embedded around the key message- “Lights Change, Toh Vibe Change”, the TVC highlights the importance of right choice of lights in transforming spaces.

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The TVC features Ranbir as 'The Vibologist' — a quirky, authoritative character who has the power to hear and feel inanimate objects. Utilising his power he audits living spaces and diagnoses lighting problems with wit and flair. Through dark corners, harsh shadows, and mood-killing illumination, the film dramatises how poor lighting causes genuine emotional distress- and how switching to Ledure instantly solves the problem.

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Sharing his vision for Ledure’s next growth chapter, Ankit Gupta, Director, Ledure Lightings Limited emphasized the strategic-shift from product-led storytelling to connecting emotionally with the consumers through their new TVC campaign. He highlighted “Lighting plays a crucial role in giving a space the right character and identity it truly owns, however, this remains the most ignored part while planning a home or any commercial space. Before any innovation in the industry, incandescent lamps and Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) were commonly used to illuminate spaces leaving very limited scope to explore and experiment.” Further stressing on the campaign variables, Ankit mentioned the TVC tagline 'Lights Change, Toh Vibe Change', triggering the unavoidable question about the role of perfect lighting helping transform spaces and Ranbir's contagious energy & ability to combine humour with relatability turning concepts into reality. With a firm belief to fundamentally shift how Indian consumers approach lighting decisions, Ankit highlights Ledure’s role in redefining the industry and shaping lifestyles.

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The campaign showcases multiple real-life use cases — from living rooms and bedrooms to bathrooms, and lounge spaces — exhibiting how Ledure's wide range of accent lights, profile lights, and mood-setting solutions delivers transformative results across every space. Ledure’s products pivot on cutting-edge LED technology, energy efficiency, and ease of installation offering consumers an aesthetic upgrade and a conscious investment in quality and sustainability.

Cementing its position as the definitive authority in modern, mood-driven lighting solutions, Ledure Lightings Limited will further work towards building awareness campaigns, planning expansion and engaging in industry networking. Consumers are invited to experience the transformation firsthand. As Ledure says — LEDURE it. Fix your vibe, instantly.

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About Ledure Lightings Limited Established in 2014, Ledure Lightings Limited is one of India’s fastest-growing lighting brands, offering a wide range of high-quality, energy-efficient, and innovative lighting & electrical solutions for homes, offices, and commercial spaces. With an expansive product portfolio ranging from LED lighting solutions to wires, switches, switchgears and other accessories, Ledure has established itself as a brand of innovation, reliability, and quality in the lighting industry.

Ledure’s journey and success are deeply rooted in three core principles of quality, delivery, and value for money. The NABL-accredited laboratory, state-of-the-art Research & Development department, comprising highly skilled professionals, are all dedicated to creating eco-friendly, high-CRI (Color Rendering Index) products that ensure uncompromising quality, prioritize consumer satisfaction and environmental sustainability.

Supported by a robust distribution network across India, Ledure continues to strengthen its growth trajectory and market strategy. With an unwavering mission to illuminate homes and transform spaces—both commercial and residential—Ledure Lightings Limited continues to solidify its position as a comprehensive lighting solutions provider, setting new standards in the industry.

For media queries, feel free to connect with: Atul Singh Ph- 8249017971 Email- atul.singh@teampmpkin.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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