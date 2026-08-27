Legacy of Literature Award - Season 3 Awardees Recognised at Special Literary Event

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New Delhi [India], August 27: The Literature Times has announced the winners of the Legacy of Literature Award - Season 3, bringing together a diverse group of authors whose books reflect creativity, originality, thoughtful ideas, and a genuine love for storytelling.

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The third season of the award celebrates literature in its many forms. The recognised authors come from a wide range of genres, including fiction, poetry, spirituality, mythology, self-development, business, technology, culture, and contemporary writing. Together, their works reflect the changing interests of readers and the many different ways in which authors are using books to share stories, experiences, knowledge, and perspectives.

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For The Literature Times, the Legacy of Literature Award is not simply about recognising a published book. It is about acknowledging the effort and imagination that go into bringing a story or an idea to readers. Behind every book is an author who has spent time developing thoughts, characters, experiences, and narratives, often with the hope of connecting with someone they may never meet.

Season 3 Winners:

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- Helga Lockheart for The Ghosts We Left Behind

- Saratchendra Nitturi for Voyagers Of The Lost Earth

- Rakesh Venkatraman for Kedarnath: Unveiling the Secret of Bheemsheela

- Priyadarshi Singh for Ananta: The Beginning of The Series

- Dr. Palto Datta for Civilisation In Exile

- Brijesh C. Srivastava for Awareness To Mastery

- Brijesh C. Srivastava for The Document Fortress

- Tushar Mehta for Sambhavami

- S. Vishnu for The Lego Spiderman

- Dr. V. Nidya for Parent Power: Building Self-Esteem in Dyslexic Children

- Rohit Chaudhury for Fits of Our Contemplation

- Dr. Siddharth Sen for Extraterrestrial: The Apocalypse Legacy

- Rakesh Bhola for The Bards In The Bench

- Aadya Myra Jha for Moonlit Reverie

- Dr. Dillip Kumar Dash for Talking To Self

- Rajeev Rai for Awaaz

- Manindra Nath Jha for Char Akshar - Bas Yun Hi

- Deo Kumar Prasad Gupta for Why 90% Startups Fail & How to Be in 10%

- S. N. Ravichandra for A Handy Book on Cyber Crime, Investigation, Prosecution and Security

- Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay for Clarity Competes

- Anupam Niyogi for Dreams in Binary: Tales From a New Dawn

- Mahi Santvani for Sannate Mein Teri Aahat

- Kashvitaa Jalan for My Orgasm

- Ujjwal Basu for The Thinking Supply Chain

- Anand Kumar for A Long Wait to Freedom

- Bhumeswar Singh Waikhom for The Role of Moon for Woman of the Earth

- Eishant Sharma for Love Lust & Life

- Darsh Chandak for The Flute That Never Stopped Playing

- Kannan Dhanraj for Shree Shree Solapuri Mata: Ayma ki Gaurav Gatha

- Somesh Goswami for Pandit Wali Gali

- Ambuj Gupta for Pratidwandi

- Piyush Mahiskey for IX B: The Fragile Heart of an Achiever

- Piyush Mahiskey for Durga in Nigeria

The announcement is also a celebration of the simple and enduring relationship between authors and readers. Every book begins with a thought and becomes meaningful when it reaches someone who connects with its words. Through the Legacy of Literature Award, The Literature Times aims to celebrate that connection and the people who make it possible.

The Literature Times extends its warm congratulations to all the winners of Legacy of Literature Award - Season 3 and wishes them continued success in their literary journeys.

The stories may be different, the genres may vary, and every author may have a different reason for writing--but together, these voices contribute to the ever-growing legacy of literature.

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