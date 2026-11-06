Legal Work Crosses Borders; Now So Does CoCounsel Legal

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Thomson Reuters (Nasdaq/TSX: TRI), a global content and technology company, is making things simpler for legal professionals working across borders. The pressure to move faster, advise with greater confidence, and navigate requirements that span multiple countries and legal systems, while never compromising the professional standard their work demands, has never been greater.

Thomson Reuters is solving that with the new Multinational Profile, a capability that brings legal content from more than 100 countries and territories into a single CoCounsel Legal workflow. It helps legal teams research cross-border legal and compliance questions without leaving the platform they already trust. The new capability is available in the next generation of CoCounsel Legal, and the upgraded platform will be available to customers in more than 90 countries and territories throughout 2026. Customers in countries including Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom will soon have access to the fully agentic platform built around how legal work happens, grounded in the trusted authority of Westlaw and Practical Law.

These announcements are only possible because of what Thomson Reuters has spent 175 years building: authoritative legal content across jurisdictions, hard-won trust in its Fiduciary-Grade AI™ technology, and an ongoing commitment to serving the legal profession globally. Few companies could bring together legal content spanning so many countries and territories, the professional expertise to make it useful, and the platform scale to deliver it. Thomson Reuters can.

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Introducing the CoCounsel Legal Multinational Profile

Until now, researching a cross-border legal question meant leaving CoCounsel Legal to find, evaluate, and reconcile information from multiple sources across jurisdictions, with no guarantee any of them met a professional standard. The new Multinational Profile changes that. It brings cross-border legal research into a single CoCounsel Legal workflow. Legal teams can research legal requirements across countries, compare key differences, identify issues that may require local advice, and trace every finding to its underlying source, all without switching tools or rebuilding context from scratch.

The Multinational Profile draws on Thomson Reuters’ globally trusted legal content and vetted official legal and regulatory sources, delivering responses that legal professionals can examine, verify, and act on. Legal teams gain a better-informed foundation for cross-border analysis while retaining full visibility into the sources behind answers and the ability to identify where deeper review or local counsel is required.

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"Ask any lawyer whose work crosses borders what slows them down and you will hear the same answer: the research tools stop at the border," said David Wong, Chief Product Officer, Thomson Reuters. "They piece together sources from multiple platforms with no guarantee the result meets the professional standard their work demands. The Multinational Profile changes that, and Thomson Reuters has the scale, the content, and the expertise to deliver it. The professional standard now travels with the work, wherever the matter takes it."

Next Generation CoCounsel Legal Goes Global

Legal professionals globally will soon have access to the next generation of CoCounsel Legal, with key capabilities including:

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- Market-Leading Research: Combines advanced AI with trusted Westlaw and Practical Law content to produce comprehensive legal research reports that surface key authorities, relevant precedents, and actionable insights.

- Workspaces: Create matter-specific workspaces that bring together firm documents, legal department materials, precedents, and institutional knowledge. Context is preserved across tasks and matters to support more informed analysis.

- Tabular Analysis: Enables attorneys to bulk review documents and ask questions simultaneously. Results are delivered in a dynamic, filterable table with supporting references linked to source materials for validation.

- Integrations with the tools lawyers use every day: CoCounsel Legal connects with document management systems and productivity tools, helping professionals access relevant information where work already takes place. Available integrations vary by country.

Not every capability is available in every geography, and availability will continue to expand.

“When we evaluate technology, the question is whether it will genuinely work for our lawyers and stand up to professional scrutiny,” said Steve Savage, Partner and CTO & Head of Development at Gosschalks. “The next generation of CoCounsel Legal is a leap forward in both functionality and quality of output, grounded in the authority of Westlaw and Practical Law. Our time in the beta made the difference clear, and it’s encouraging to see Thomson Reuters bringing that to firms around the world.”

Availability

The next generation of CoCounsel Legal is available now in the United Kingdom, with general availability expected globally in countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates by the end of October 2026.

The Multinational Profile will become available to customers in the U.S., Europe, the UK, Canada, and Australia throughout October.

Visit our website for more information on the Multinational Profile.

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