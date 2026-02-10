LegalEdge expands beyond 5-year category, delivers strong outcomes in 3-Year LL.B segment with SLS AIAT 2026

Toprankers’s law entrance brand, LegalEdge, continues to strengthen its presence beyond the 5-year law entrance category by delivering notable outcomes in the 3-Year LL.B entrance ecosystem as well. With SLS AIAT 2026 results recently announced, LegalEdge learners have secured standout performances, reinforcing the brand’s growing impact across multiple law entrance pathways. The results highlight a strong mix of learners across programme tracks showcasing outcomes from both long-term preparation and accelerated revision-focused batches. LegalEdge’s SLS AIAT 2026 achievers featured in the results creative include: SLS AIAT 2026 Achievers (LegalEdge) • Tanisha Joshi — LE ID: 3964790 | 1-Year Online Classroom Programme • Stuti Sharma — LE ID: 5355399 | 1-Year Online Classroom Programme • Tarusha Singh — LE ID: 6619672 | 1-Year Online Classroom Programme • Maham Jahangir — LE ID: 6748843 | 1-Year Online Classroom Programme • Bhoomi — LE ID: 6722882 | 1-Year Online Classroom Programme • Pooja Kesavan — LE ID: 6795730 | Online Classroom Programme (Crash Course) Commenting on the milestone, a LegalEdge spokesperson said, “These outcomes reflect our continued expansion in the 3-Year LL.B category. We’re proud of our learners and remain committed to structured, result-oriented preparation whether a student begins early with a 1-year plan or joins closer to the exam through a crash track.” LegalEdge’s 3-Year LL.B entrance approach is built around structured learning plans, focused practice, and cohort-driven preparation ensuring aspirants stay aligned to exam requirements through disciplined schedules and targeted training.

About LegalEdge by Toprankers LegalEdge by Toprankers is the law-entrance preparation brand under Toprankers, known for structured coaching and outcome-led prep for aspirants across key law entrance exams. The brand delivers a mix of classroom and online programmes supported by mentor guidance, disciplined study plans, and a strong testing ecosystem (mocks, sectionals, practice drills and performance tracking) to help students build accuracy, speed and exam temperament now extending its impact beyond the 5-year category into the 3-year LL.B entrance segment as well.

