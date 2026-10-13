Legasis' Compliance 10/10 Calls on India Inc to Move Beyond Compliance Checks and Build a Culture of Accountability

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Legasis hosted the 12th edition of its Compliance 10/10 Symposium and Awards in Mumbai today, bringing together business, legal and compliance leaders to explore how organisations can move beyond regulatory requirements and embed compliance into everyday business decisions.

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This year’s symposium focused on bridging the gap between policies documented on paper and their implementation in practice. Discussions highlighted the importance of accountability, risk management, ethical decision-making and strong governance in building organisational trust and resilience.

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The symposium, formally opened by Dr. Anita Shantharam, Founder Director, EthicsIndia – a Legasis Company, featured sessions on data privacy and cybersecurity in the age of AI, risk and resilience, compliance, and governance and ethics. The discussions examined emerging business and regulatory challenges and explored ways to strengthen compliance and promote the culture of ‘compliance by choices across organisations.

- Good governance is defined not by compliance on paper, but by the integrity, transparency and accountability reflected in everyday decisions.

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- Effective board oversight depends on informed and constructive challenge, supported by timely, transparent and reliable information from management.

- Accountability should foster a culture of openness, constructive dissent and the courage to speak up, rather than one driven by fear, silence, or defensive decision-making.

- An organisation’s true culture is reflected not in its stated values, but in the behaviours it tolerates, the conduct it rewards and the actions it takes when those values are tested.

- The most fundamental gap to close is the gap between information and independent judgement.

- Timely information, independent thinking and the courage to act are essential to turning governance frameworks into real accountability.

The programme also featured the Compliance Quiz, “Who Got Compliance Right?” and Compliance Theatre, “Where Is the Deficit?” – a unique blend of learning and theatre. The Compliance 10/10 Awards recognised individuals, teams, and organisations for advancing compliance and promoting ethical business practices. The awards received over five hundred applications across various categories, which an independent jury headed by Hon’ble Justice Abhay Oka, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, meticulously evaluated.

Mr Harsh Mariwala, Chairman - Marico Limited, received the prestigious ‘Compliance Crusader’ award, the highest honour of the evening, from Dr Anil Khandelwal, Former Chairman & Managing Director, Bank of Baroda. Maruti Suzuki India Pvt. Ltd. was conferred the ‘Compliance Ecosystem Impact’ award in recognition of its contribution to fostering and strengthening a culture of compliance across the organisation.

Commenting on the event, Suhas Tuljapurkar, Founder and Director, Legasis Pvt. Ltd., said, “Compliance fails when companies treat it as a tick-the-box exercise. Our message to companies is simple: choose to be compliant for the right reasons and at the right time. Focus on the spirit of the law, not just its letter. Compliance must go beyond policies, procedures and regulatory requirements. It must be reflected in the decisions organisations make every day. Choosing to comply, rather than complying only because the law requires it, builds trust. I see compliance as a mission. Through Compliance 10/10, we promote ‘Compliance by Choice’ and aim to encourage organisations to look beyond compliance scores and focus on practices that build trust, strengthen governance and support responsible, sustainable growth.”

Through Compliance 10/10, Legasis seeks to encourage organisations to view compliance as an integral part of business culture rather than a checklist of regulatory obligations. The platform provides an opportunity for industry professionals to exchange insights, address practical challenges and advance responsible business practices.

Lee Correa, Vice President – Business Development, emphasizes the critical role of culture creation in building sustainable organisations. In India, where adherence to established practices is deeply ingrained and the complex regulatory landscape presents significant compliance challenges, Legasis plays a vital role in helping organisations navigate these complexities through its comprehensive range of solutions. This is echoed during his conversations with CXOs across the spectrum of GRACE professionals.

About Legasis

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Mumbai, Legasis is a compliance technology and advisory firm that helps organisations manage regulatory requirements, governance, risk and legal processes. Its solutions and services support businesses in managing compliance and related processes more effectively.

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