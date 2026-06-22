Lehar Footwears Bags Rs. 39.70 Crores OEM Order, Reinforcing Growth Momentum

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 22: Lehar Footwears Limited (BSE - LEHAR | 532829 | INE976H01018), one of the leading regional mass-footwear manufacturers of high quality and stylish non-leather footwear, has secured its largest-ever OEM order for the manufacturing and supply of footwear. The order, valued at ₹39.70 crores, involves the supply of approximately 18 lakh pairs of footwear, with execution scheduled within the next 60 days.

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The order represents a significant milestone for the Company and further strengthens Lehar's position as a reliable OEM manufacturing partner in the footwear industry. The win reflects the Company's manufacturing scale, quality standards, and ability to execute large-volume orders within committed timelines.

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The order will be serviced through Lehar's manufacturing facilities located in Rajasthan and Haryana. Backed by BIS-compliant production processes and in-house manufacturing capabilities, the Company continues to strengthen its OEM footprint while serving customers across multiple footwear categories.

The order also enhances revenue visibility for FY27 and supports Lehar's strategy of expanding its OEM business alongside its established branded footwear operations.

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Commenting on the win, Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of Lehar Footwears Limited, said: "We are pleased to have secured this high value OEM footwear order. It is a strong endorsement of our manufacturing scale, quality credentials, and ability to execute high-volume supplies reliably. OEM partnerships are an important growth pillar for Lehar, and we will continue to expand them across categories while delivering on time and to specification."

About Lehar Footwears Limited

Lehar Footwears Limited ("Lehar" or the "Company"), incorporated in 1994 by the Agarwal Family and headquartered in Jaipur, India, is a leading manufacturer of non-leather mass footwear. The company specializes in EVA, PVC, and PU injected footwear, offering a diverse portfolio including slippers, sandals, school shoes, sports shoes, and casual footwear for men, women, and kids. With over 30 years of industry experience, Lehar has continuously expanded its product portfolio with new offerings such as Single Mould EVA footwear and sports shoes under its own brand "Rannr."

The company has established a strong Pan-India distribution network with 520+ distributors and exports to more than 20 countries. Lehar manages Rs 1,300 active SKUs and manufactures BIS-compliant products across four plants in Jaipur along with its newly commissioned sports shoe manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana. The company also supplies toolkits under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, further diversifying its business operations.

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