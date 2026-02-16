Lehar Footwears Limited Posts Stellar Growth in 9M FY26, Crosses Entire FY25 Performance

PNN

Advertisement

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 16: Lehar Footwears Limited (BSE -LEHAR | 532829 | INE976H01018), is one of the leading regional mass-footwear manufacturers of high quality and stylish non-leather footwears, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Advertisement

Key Financial Highlights

Advertisement

9M FY26 Standalone Financial Highlights (vs FY25)

- Total Revenue of ₹339.8 Cr, YoY growth of 102.50% (vs ₹277.2 Cr in FY25)

Advertisement

- EBITDA of ₹31.0 Cr, YoY growth of 87.88% (vs ₹26.1 Cr in FY25)

- EBITDA Margin of 9.1%, YoY change of (70) Bps (vs 9.4% in FY25)

- PAT of ₹16.7 Cr, YoY growth of 187.93% (vs ₹10.9 Cr in FY25)

- PAT Margin of 4.9%, YoY change of 140 Bps (vs 3.9% in FY25)

Q3 FY26 Standalone Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue of ₹ 57.1 Cr

- EBITDA of ₹ 5.7 Cr

- EBITDA Margin of 9.9%

- Net Profit of ₹ 2.1 Cr

- Net Profit Margin of 3.7%

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenue declined by 13% YoY in Q3FY26, primarily due to lower execution in the Toolkit segment during the quarter:

- Footwear segment delivered 18% YoY growth, driven by new product launches in premium segment and scaling up of the newly commissioned athleisure facility at Kundli

- Toolkit segment declined by 55% YoY, due to phasing of order delivery to subsequent quarter

- EBITDA margins improved, supported by a favourable product mix. The share of the higher margin footwear business increased on a YoY basis

- Finance costs declined, aided by sustained debt reduction and strong operating cash flows.

- Credit rating was upgraded to Crisil BBB/Stable, reflecting improved financial and credit profile

Business Highlights: Footwear Business

- The Open Footwear segment witnessed improvement during the quarter, supported by new product launches and refreshed designs aligned with current consumer preferences. Enhanced channel engagement and improved product mix aided traction in domestic markets

- In addition to MBO distribution, company have also scaled up its presence in large format stores

- The newly launched sports footwear line under the 'Rannr' brand continued to receive encouraging market response, gradual volume ramp-up during the quarter

- The athleisure category presents a strategic growth engine for company with entry into fast growing - high value segments and broadening the overall product portfolio

- Company has also started OEM supply of sports shoes to leading athleisure brands

- Export performance remained stable, with continued presence across key international markets

- Evolving trade agreements and supportive policy measures may provide incremental opportunities for export-led growth

- Improved demand for organised players expected, supported by formalisation of trade with reduction in GST

Business Highlights: Toolkit Business

- Revenues from toolkit segment was impacted by phasing of deliveries to subsequent quarter

- Company has satisfactorily delivered 2,00,000 toolkits until now. As on December 31, 2025, company had an order book of Rs Rs 60 crore comprising Rs 40,000 toolkits expected to be delivered in Q4FY26.

- Following the impactful execution of the initial phase of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and positive on-ground response, the Government of India is preparing the next phase of the scheme with a larger outlay, expanded trades, and increased beneficiary coverage

- Lehar continues to maintain a strong leadership position based on its execution track record and eligibility credentials, positioning it well for participation in anticipated tenders under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)