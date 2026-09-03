Lehar Footwears Supercharges Sports Footwear Manufacturing With 150% Capacity Expansion at Kundli

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 3: Lehar Footwears Limited (BSE – LEHAR | 532829 | INE976H01018), one of the leading regional mass-footwear manufacturers of high quality and stylish non-leather footwear, has announced the commencement of operations at its new sports footwear manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana, marking a significant step in the Company’s manufacturing expansion strategy and strengthening its position in the sports and athleisure segment.

Advertisement

Key Highlights

Advertisement

- Sports footwear capacity increased by 150% to 2.5 lakh pairs per month

- Phased capacity expansion planned to 5 lakh pairs per month

Advertisement

- Production to cater to in-house brand “Rannr” and OEM customers

- In-house design studio supporting product development and sampling

- Enhanced platform to pursue domestic and international OEM opportunities

A Technology-Enabled Manufacturing Facility

The Kundli facility represents an important addition to Lehar’s manufacturing infrastructure, with technology focused on improving the efficiency and consistency of production. The 5th-generation manufacturing line incorporates higher process automation and tighter manufacturing tolerances, enabling greater control across production runs. These capabilities are particularly relevant for customers requiring consistent quality and adherence to defined manufacturing standards at scale.

An Integrated Design-to-Manufacturing Approach

Lehar’s in-house design studio adds another dimension to its manufacturing proposition by enabling the Company to engage with OEM customers at the design stage. This allows Lehar to support a shorter product development cycle, moving from sample development to commercial production while participating in the product development process itself.

Positioned for Larger OEM Engagements

The Company’s enhanced manufacturing capabilities are aligned with the requirements generally considered by larger OEM customers, including manufacturing standards, repeatability of quality at volume and the ability to service large orders within committed timelines. Lehar is currently pursuing opportunities in the OEM segment, including discussions with international brands, and expects the capabilities established at Kundli to improve its competitiveness in these engagements over the medium term.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of Lehar Footwears Limited, said: “The commencement of operations at our new Kundli facility marks an important milestone in our manufacturing expansion. The facility brings together advanced manufacturing technology, strengthened quality capabilities and our in-house design expertise, enabling us to support both our Rannr brand and OEM customers.

We believe these capabilities will strengthen our competitiveness as we pursue larger domestic and international OEM opportunities, while continuing to build a scalable and quality-focused manufacturing platform.”

About Lehar Footwears Limited

Lehar Footwears Limited (“Lehar” or the “Company”), incorporated in 1994 by the Agarwal Family and headquartered in Jaipur, India, is a leading manufacturer of non-leather mass footwear. The company specializes in EVA, PVC, and PU injected footwear, offering a diverse portfolio including slippers, sandals, school shoes, sports shoes, casual footwear, and athleisure products for men, women, and kids. With over 30 years of industry experience, Lehar has continuously expanded its product portfolio with new offerings such as Single Mould EVA footwear and sports shoes under its own brand “RANNR.”

The company has established a strong pan-India distribution network with 520+ distributors across 27 states and exports to more than 20 countries under its own brand. Lehar manages Rs 1,300 active SKUs and manufactures BIS-compliant products across four plants in Jaipur, along with its newly commissioned sports shoe manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana. The company also supplies toolkits under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, further diversifying its business operations and strengthening long-term growth prospects.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)