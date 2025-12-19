Lejit.ai Launches Mobile App to Make Legal Assistance Accessible for Common People Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], December 19: Lejit.ai, a legal technology startup from Kerala, has announced the launch and expansion of its mobile application aimed at simplifying access to legal assistance for the general public. Built with the motto "Legal assistance for common people," Lejit.ai seeks to bridge the gap between the legal system and everyday citizens by making legal knowledge easier to understand and act upon.

Legal processes are often perceived as complex, intimidating, and inaccessible, especially for individuals without prior legal exposure. Lejit.ai addresses this challenge by enabling users involved in legal matters to clearly understand what steps need to be taken, what precautions must be followed, and which laws are relevant to their specific situations.

Through its AI-powered mobile app, Lejit.ai helps users: • Understand legal rights and insights • Increase awareness of legal options based on relevant laws • Prepare affidavits and legal drafts • Understand applicable laws and legal provisions for their legal matters • Identify legal precautions required while dealing with legal matters • Gain clarity before engaging with advocates or legal professionals • Digitalise and automate legal documents exchange and case updates This knowledge empowers users to make informed decisions, select the most appropriate legal representation, and confidently progress with their cases.

"Legal awareness is the first step toward justice," said Barun Chandran, Director of Lejit AI Software Private Limited. "Lejit.ai was designed to give common people clarity and confidence while dealing with legal issues, without being overwhelmed by legal jargon or processes." Value for Legal Professionals While the app is built with the general public in mind, Lejit.ai also offers significant value to legal professionals. Lawyers and law firms often rely on multiple disconnected tools to manage cases, conduct legal research, draft documents, and communicate with clients. Lejit.ai addresses this fragmentation with a unified, AI-powered system that helps legal professionals stay organised, automate routine tasks, and work more efficiently.

"Manual processes and outdated systems still burden legal work," said Adv Vikanth Kamalakanthan, Legal Counsel of Lejit.ai. "Lejit.ai removes that friction. Our platform enables legal professionals to focus on legal advisory with clarity, legal research with precision, legal drafting with efficiency, and legal representation with confidence, while AI takes care of repetitive, time-consuming work." Growth, Funding, and Future Plans Lejit.ai has raised ₹1 crore in angel funding from prominent angel investors. Following early success and adoption by a growing user base, the company has reached critical mass and is now preparing for its next phase of global growth.

With this momentum, Lejit.ai plans to aggressively promote the app to Indians worldwide, targeting the global Indian diaspora, which often faces challenges accessing legal guidance on Indian laws.

Availability Lejit.ai is available as a mobile application and a web portal, making legal assistance accessible anytime, anywhere. The platform's Legal Knowledge Graph supports legal data from 38+ countries, updated regularly, to provide the most complete, accurate, and relevant legal insights for global users. The platform is designed to support both individuals seeking legal clarity and professionals managing legal work.

