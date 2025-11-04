Lemnisk Completes Secondary Transaction Led by Bajaj Financial Securities

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: Lemnisk, an industry leading enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) built for personalized customer engagement, announced the successful completion of a secondary transaction by Bajaj Financial Securities, part of Bajaj Finserv, one of India's largest and most diversified financial services groups.

The transaction underscores growing recognition of Lemnisk's leadership in powering secure, composable real time CDPs for large enterprises. With enterprises intensifying their adoption of artificial intelligence, a trusted customer data foundation has become indispensable for AI initiatives to deliver meaningful outcomes.

Founded by industry veterans Praveen DS, Rinku Ghosh and Subra Krishnan, Lemnisk enables organizations to unify siloed data across systems, cleanse and structure it, and fuel advanced AI models with real-time, compliant data streams. For sectors where trust, scale, and personalization are critical, this combination is emerging as the cornerstone of competitive advantage.

Sam Subramaniam, President (Private Equity Investments & Group Strategy), Bajaj Finserv, said, "Our investment in Lemnisk underscores our conviction in the category-defining role Customer Data Platforms will play for enterprises. Lemnisk's security-first approach and proven ability to deploy such solutions at enterprise scale, makes it an ideal partner as we back the next wave of transformative innovation in this space."

Praveen DS, Co-founder, Lemnisk, said, "Bajaj Finserv's validation is an important milestone in our journey. It reinforces both the market need and the trust Lemnisk has built with enterprise customers globally. Secure, composable CDPs are no longer optional - they are critical for institutions to deliver personalized engagement at scale without compromising trust."

"We've watched Lemnisk execute with sharp focus over the years. This transaction and Bajaj Finserv's entry is a strong external endorsement of the company's vision and growth momentum," said, Anirudh Damani, Managing Partner at Artha Venture Fund, on behalf of existing investors.

About Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS), an unregistered Core Investment Company (Unregistered CIC) under Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, as amended, is one of India's leading promoters of financial services businesses with consolidated revenue of over ₹ 1,33,822 crore (USD 15.66 billion) for FY2024-25.

BFS and its subsidiaries have served over 308 million customers with a diversified portfolio that helps meet financial needs and build financial resilience of individuals and businesses. Its suite of financial solutions includes consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, auto financing, fixed deposit products, payments, securities brokerage services, general and life insurance, and investments.

BFS is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers.

BFS is included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

Bajaj Finserv is committed to driving equitable and inclusive opportunities for youth and children through its social impact initiatives. Its social responsibility programmes in the areas of skilling, health, education, protection, and inclusion for people with disability (PwD) are life-transformative and aimed at solving the most pressing issues of society. So far, BFS and its group of companies have touched over 3.4 million lives across the country. The company's flagship self-implemented skilling programme called the Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance & Insurance (CPBFI), enables young graduates from small towns secure employment in the financial services industry.

To know more, visit https://www.bajajfinserv.in

About Lemnisk

Lemnisk's composable Customer Data Platform (CDP) provides the data and AI platform for real-time marketing activation, while keeping your data where you want it to be - on-premise, on your cloud, or within your geo.

The key capabilities include:

- Unified Customer Data Foundation: Enterprise CDP with flexible deployment (SaaS, on-premise, or your cloud) delivering secure, real-time customer data access with full control over data residency

- Intelligent Identity Resolution: Intelligently unify customer data across business lines to build a complete view of each customer, while still running targeted marketing campaigns at the individual product level

- Hyper-Personalized Experiences: Deliver 1:1 hyper-personalized journeys & experiences in real-time for every customer across multiple marketing channels.

- AI Suite: With Lemnisk's intelligent AI engine, predict what each customer is likely to do next, understand them across all products, learn from their phone conversations, and help AI agents securely access the right data, all to engage every customer on the right channel at the right time.

- Comprehensive Data Activation: Seamlessly activate customer data across marketing and business systems with low-code/no-code APIs. Send insights to any downstream system in real time, empowering teams to accelerate campaigns and drive more relevant, data-driven experiences.

Founded by Subra Krishnan, Rinku Ghosh, and Praveen D.S., Lemnisk is headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Singapore, Dubai, and Boston. The company is ISO 27001, ISO 27018, and SOC2 certified, with enterprise governance features. Lemnisk is backed by investors including Bajaj Financial Securities, Bharti Airtel, Artha Venture Fund, growX Ventures, and LogX Ventures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)