LEMON TREE HOTELS ACHIEVES 100% GREEN CERTIFICATION ACROSS OWNED HOTELS; RENEWABLE ENERGY USAGE REACHES 50%

NEW DELHI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. (LTHL) today announced a defining milestone in its ESG journey, achieving 100% green building certification across its entire portfolio of 41 owned hotels. Complementing this, the company has also reached 50% renewable energy usage (exit rate) as of March 31, 2026. This dual achievement underscores LTH's long-standing commitment to responsible growth and reinforces its leadership position in shaping a more sustainable future for the Indian hospitality sector.

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The Indian Green Building Council, IGBC, a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) certified these hotels under various parameters - Sustainable Architecture and Design, Site Selection and Planning, Water Conservation, Energy Efficiency, Building Materials and Resources, Indoor Environmental Quality and Innovation and Development.

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Since 2012, the company has adopted a design-first approach to sustainability, with all owned hotels developed in line with IGBC GREEN building standards. This has enabled a consistent integration of energy efficiency, water stewardship, sustainable materials and reduced environmental impact across its portfolio, in line with regulatory mandates. Today, the company's owned portfolio reflects a strong mix of green building certifications, with 2 hotels certified at Platinum level, 22 hotels at Gold level, 6 hotels at Silver level and 11 hotels with Certified level.

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The transition to 50% renewable energy usage further underscores a structural shift in operating models within the sector, where energy sourcing, efficiency and long-term cost optimization are becoming central to business resilience, not just environmental responsibility.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Neelendra Singh, Managing Director & CEO, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., said, "The hospitality industry is at an inflection point where sustainability must move beyond intent to measurable action at scale. Our journey towards a fully green-certified owned portfolio and increased reliance on renewable energy reflects a long-term, design-led approach to building future-ready hotels. This achievement demonstrates that large-scale portfolio transformation to green-certified assets is both viable and commercially scalable, redefining how hotel companies can approach growth, development and operations in an increasingly resource-constrained environment. It is also a testament to the collective commitment of our teams, who have embedded sustainability into every stage of design and operations."

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Appreciating the Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd team on the achievement, Mr C Shekar Reddy, National Chairman, CII IGBC, said "This is a landmark achievement for India's hospitality sector. Lemon Tree Hotels' accomplishment of 100% green certification with IGBC across its owned hotels portfolio across the country, reflects a deep and long-term commitment to sustainability. By integrating IGBC's green building principles right from the design stage, they have demonstrated how environmental responsibility can go hand in hand with operational efficiency, business resilience, and enhanced guest experience. Such leadership sets a powerful benchmark for the industry and strengthens the growing role of green buildings in shaping a low-carbon, resource-efficient future for India."

As ESG considerations gain prominence among investors, regulators, and consumers alike, the sector is witnessing a clear shift towards accountability, transparency and performance-linked sustainability metrics. In this context, Lemon Tree Hotels' milestone provides a tangible blueprint for how hospitality companies can align growth with environmental responsibility without compromising on operational efficiency or guest experience.

The company's sustainability framework is anchored across four strategic pillars, beginning with an accelerated energy transition through renewable adoption and efficiency. This is supported by comprehensive water stewardship involving conservation and recycling, a commitment to inclusive and responsible design using sustainable architecture and the application of operational intelligence for continuous resource optimization.

Looking ahead, sustainability will remain the cornerstone of Lemon Tree's growth strategy as it continues to expand its footprint both domestically and internationally. With a continued focus on innovation, efficiency and responsible design, the company aims to consistently raise the bar for sustainable hospitality, setting new standards for scale, performance and long-term value creation.

About Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (LTHL) is one of India's leading hospitality companies, catering to a wide range of customers – from value-conscious travellers to premium business and leisure seekers. With seven distinct brands – Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox, Keys Prima, Keys Select, and Keys Lite – the group offers experiences across upper upscale, upscale, upper midscale, midscale, leisure, wildlife, and spiritual segments.

LTHL operates 130+ hotels across 80+ cities in India and abroad, with a growing pipeline of 130+ upcoming properties. From metro hubs like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to tier II & III cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Kochi, and Indore – and with an international presence in Dubai, Bhutan, and Nepal – Lemon Tree Hotels delivers exceptional comfort, consistent quality, and a warm, refreshing experience.

Since opening its first 49-room hotel in 2004, the group has grown to 260+ properties (operational and upcoming), becoming a trusted name in hospitality for both business and leisure travellers.

For more details, visit www.lemontreehotels.com

About Indian Green Building Council

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) was established by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in 2001 to actively promote the Green Building movement in India. The Council, with 32 Chapters across India, is represented by all stakeholders of the construction industry, comprising corporate, government, and nodal agencies, architects, product manufacturers, institutions, and more. The Council also works with governments, the World Green Building Council, and bilateral and multilateral agencies in promoting green building concepts in India.

With a registered Green Building footprint of over 15.79 billion sq. ft, and with 19,150+ projects adopting IGBC's 33 Green and Net Zero rating systems, the Green Building movement in India has been advancing at a rapid pace and transforming India into one of the global leaders in green built environment. IGBC is a market leader with about 90% of India's green building projects adopting IGBC Green and Net Zero Rating Systems.

Learn more about our services on - https://igbc.in/

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