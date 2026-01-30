Lenovo, Kyndryl, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, Freshworks, and Rubrik India Bag The CIO CHOICE 2026 Trust Seal

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The 14th Anniversary edition of the prestigious CIO CHOICE Honour & Recognition was recently concluded at the Red Carpet Night felicitation ceremony.

• 34 technology brands emerged as winners across 39 categories, earning the CIO CHOICE 2026 Trust Seal.

• Winners were selected based on extensive pan-India voting by CIOs and Digital Leaders.

Technology continues to redefine the ICT landscape as enterprises propel forward in 2026, driven by AI-first strategies, cloud-native architectures, cyber resilience, and sustainability-led innovation.

However, in an era of rapid innovation and expanding choice, the real challenge lies in selecting trusted ICT partners that can deliver long-term value. CIOs today seek brands that offer not just products, but adaptable platforms — solutions that are secure by design, scalable for future growth, and aligned with evolving regulatory and sustainability goals. ICT brands that stand out in 2026 are those that simplify complexity, co-innovate with customers and partners, and consistently translate technology into measurable business outcomes. It is this leadership, trust, and future-readiness that CIO CHOICE recognizes and celebrates.

CIO CHOICE: Celebrating ICT Excellence CIO CHOICE is ‘THE’ prestigious annual recognition platform curated by CORE Media, celebrating ICT brands that enable enterprises through innovation and excellence. Winners are determined through a robust pan-India online referral voting process among senior technology leaders, with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner.

Championing Innovation in Enterprise Technology CIO CHOICE 2026 celebrated pioneering ICT brands that are driving transformative change across industries. These companies have empowered enterprises to optimize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, and fuel business growth. Through their innovative products, services, and solutions, they have played a pivotal role in helping organizations achieve unprecedented success and industry leadership.

The ‘Gold Seal of Trust’, CIO CHOICE is unique in that winning brands are chosen directly by the CIOs and IT Decision Makers who engage with these technologies on a day-to-day basis.

This year, 34 distinguished ICT brands were honoured across 39 diverse categories, highlighting their commitment to innovation, excellence, and service. Among the celebrated names were industry leaders such as Lenovo Global Technology (India), Kyndryl, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, Rubrik India, NetApp, Vodafone Idea, and Anunta.

These brands were recognised as the most trusted and preferred by India’s technology leaders, based on their first-hand experiences of working with these enterprises. Their cutting-edge products, services, and solutions have consistently empowered businesses to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth—setting new benchmarks in the ICT ecosystem.

The entire process was steered by an eminent Advisory Panel of senior technology leaders. This year, the panel comprised nine distinguished CIOs and Digital Technology leaders.

• Aarti Singh, Enterprise CIO, Mahindra Group • Goutam Datta, CIDO, Bajaj Life • Jayant Goyal, CIO, Coforge • Prosenjit Sengupta, Group CDIO, ITC • Rajiv Arora, Global Head of IT Hubs (Regions) & Regional Countries, Siemens • Ravi Pichan, CIO and Head of Digital Banking, RBL Bank • Sampath Manickam, CTO, NSE India • Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Chief Transformation Officer, IndusInd Bank • Dr. Tapan Sahoo, Executive Officer – Digital Enterprise, Information & Cyber Security, Maruti Suzuki The felicitation ceremony in Mumbai witnessed an enthusiastic turnout from the CIO community and the broader ICT ecosystem. Recognized as one of the industry’s largest networking gatherings, the event brought together over 300 CIOs and Digital Leaders under one roof.

“CIO CHOICE plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration between India’s leading enterprises and ICT innovators. By enabling these partnerships, businesses can address complex challenges more effectively. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, technology drives growth, enhances customer experiences, and sparks innovation. CIO CHOICE reflects the power of meaningful collaboration, advancing progress for both enterprises and ICT brands,” said Anoop Mathur, Founder, CORE Media.

List of CIO CHOICE 2026 Winners Category ICT Company Application Modernization Kyndryl AI Observability Dynatrace Ransomware Recovery Platform Veeam Software AI Security Platform SentinelOne India AI-powered ITSM Freshworks AI Infrastructure Enabler Archon Consulting Systems Artificial Intelligence (AI) Noventiq Services India Customer Interaction Suite Tata Communications Cyber Resilience as-a-service Rubrik India Data Center Infrastructure Management Anunta Technology Data Center Transformation Services HCLTech Data Infrastructure Modernisation Archon Consulting Systems Desktop Virtualization Anunta Technology Enterprise Flash Storage NetApp Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Lenovo Global Technology (India) Infrastructure Observability Tata Communications IT Workforce Augmentation Tech Mahindra Safe AI at scale Veeam Software SIP Trunk VODAFONE IDEA SD-WAN Platform Lavelle Networks Servers Lenovo Global Technology (India) Application Security Barracuda Networks Business Intelligence Infoqort Technologies Cyber Vault Perpetuuiti Technosoft Services Data Lakes atQor Data Privacy & Regulatory Compliance Services 63SATS Cybertech End Point Compression Adstringo Software Enterprise Email Icewarp Frontline Learning and management Solution Frontlyne Governance Risk and Compliance Whitehats Technologies Green Data Center Techno Digital Infra HR & Global Payroll Officenet by Netcomm Labs IT Infrastructure Services COMnet Solutions Network Security Versa Networks Public Cloud CLOUDPE.COM (Powered by LeapSwitch Networks) Smart Receipt Karnival Internet Technologies Structured Cabling Sigma-Byte Computers Supply Chain Management Arteria Technologies System Integrator Innovative Techhub (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

