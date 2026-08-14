Lenskart Launches 'Drishti Ki Daud', Turning Everyday Steps into a Nationwide Movement for Better Vision

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New Delhi [India], August 14: Lenskart is donating up to four pairs of glasses when you complete a minimum of 20,000 steps on the Lenskart app during its virtual run event, 'Drishti Ki Daud'--Run for Vision, on the Independence Day weekend on 15 & 16 August. The nationwide campaign brings Indians together to turn everyday fitness into a collective act of social impact, as accessible vision care remains out of reach for many Indians. Around over 350 million Indians cannot afford vision care. All donations will be made through its non-profit arm, Lenskart Foundation.

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Link to campaign video: https://www.instagram.com/reels/Db-ziEaJba1/

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Commenting on the initiative, Peyush Bansal, CEO & Founder, Lenskart, said, "The future of eye care in India has to be about greater awareness and wider access to vision care. Through Lenskart Foundation, our ambition is to build a more vision-aware India where quality care is within reach for everyone. 'Drishti Ki Daud' takes this ambition into a new space by turning an everyday habit into a shared act of contribution. We are counting on people across India to come together and show how everyday actions, when multiplied by collective participation, can create meaningful change at scale."

To participate, individuals can open the Lenskart app and tap on the 'Drishti Ki Daud' banner on the home page to begin and sync with any health app on their phone as instructed. The number of prescription glasses donated by Lenskart Foundation will correspond to the steps completed, with 20,000 steps contributing one pair, 30,000 steps two pairs, 40,000 steps three pairs and 50,000 steps four pairs. Those who complete the challenge will be able to download a personalized digital finisher frame that they can post on social media, and will have their names permanently credited on the Lenskart Foundation page

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Lenskart, the world's leading eyewear company, established the Lenskart Foundation to take its commitment to vision beyond eyewear and work towards a more vision-aware India. 'Drishti Ki Daud' builds on the success of Lenskart's 'Run for Frame' movement, which saw close to one million participants across India, Thailand and Singapore come together through the Lenskart app to unlock rewards. As India comes together to mark Independence Day, the foundation takes a step further, using an everyday habit to connect individual action with a larger social purpose.

ABOUT LENSKART

Founded in 2008, Lenskart is one of Asia's leading eyewear companies. The company launched its online business in India in 2010 and opened its first retail store in New Delhi in 2013. Today, Lenskart operates more than 3,000 stores globally, including over 2,500 stores across India.

Lenskart has built a global house of eyewear brands, including OWNDAYS, Meller, Le Petit Lunetier, John Jacobs, Vincent Chase and Aqualens, serving customers across India and international markets including Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Following its initial public offering in November 2025, Lenskart continues to expand its omnichannel presence through its retail network, websites, mobile applications and other digital platforms, with a focus on making quality eyeglasses, smartglasses, and sunglasses more accessible to consumers worldwide.

Website: lenskart.com

Follow Lenskart: LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

ABOUT LENSKART FOUNDATION

Founded in 2020, Lenskart Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to eliminating refractive error-based blindness across India. Our mission is simple: no one should lose their potential because they cannot see clearly.

It works on three pillars--Awareness, Accessibility, and Advocacy, to make eye care a reality for every community, especially in underserved and rural areas.

The foundation runs scalable, community-driven programs including Child Eye Care Centres in seven states, the mobile "Foundation on Wheels" clinics and the Drishti: Har Gaon Har Ghar door-to-door outreach.

Through these scalable, community-driven models, Lenskart Foundation is moving India closer to a future where clear vision is a right, not a privilege. Lenskart Foundation till date has donated 2.15L+ prescription glasses.

Website: www.lenskartfoundation.com; Follow Lenskart Foundation: Instagram

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