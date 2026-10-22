LEPAS Brings Elegant Technology to Life Through Real-World Test Drives at LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week

WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 19 to 21, over 300 Test Drive Ambassadors from worldwide joined LEPAS's test drives and technology demonstrations at Squirrel Town in Wuhu. Part of the inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week, the event featured multiple NEV models across urban driving, successive turns, intelligent parking and everyday technology applications. Alongside the L6 EV's first-ever LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving, which explored intercity travel, these activities showcased Elegant Technology across diverse mobility scenarios.

Putting Effortless Control to the Test

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From braking at intersections to navigating speed bumps, Test Drive Ambassadors experienced vehicle responsiveness, suspension performance and ride comfort over uneven surfaces. Figure-eight slaloms, U-shaped turns and S-bends further put steering response and body control to the test. Together, these exercises made Effortless Control tangible through every turn and change of direction.

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Intelligent Parking Takes Center Stage in Everyday Driving

Demonstrations featured Automated Parking Assist (APA), Remote Parking Assist (RPA) and the LEPAS L8 PHEV's exclusive Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) system, highlighting ways to simplify parking and vehicle retrieval. After trying APA, José Planelles, a Test Drive Ambassador from Borjamotor in Spain, commented: "Automated parking was what impressed me most today. It performed really well, and I think it's a great solution for people who find parking difficult."

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Test Drive Ambassadors also experienced SIVP in realistic parking settings. Using digital garage mapping and navigation technology, supported by optimized multi-sensor fusion for enhanced environmental perception, SIVP enables autonomous parking within designated enclosed parking areas. Users can summon their vehicles through a smartphone app to have them pull out of parking spaces automatically. After users exit at a parking area, the system can identify available spaces, plan routes and park autonomously. It can also cruise in search of vacant spaces and maneuver into tight spots, reducing the hassle of searching for parking or getting in and out of vehicles in confined spaces.

More Than a Test Drive: Technology Meets Everyday Life

Between test drives, vehicles used Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology to power coffee machines and catering equipment. Test Drive Ambassadors enjoyed coffee and hot food while discovering how NEV technology can bring convenience and comfort to everyday moments.

Under the theme "TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE," the event also connected product experiences with user co-creation. Feedback from Test Drive Ambassadors across global markets will help LEPAS better understand real-world mobility needs and work with users to explore new expressions of elegant mobility, bringing "Drive Your Elegance" closer to everyday life.

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About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

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