LEPAS Global Elegance Night Strengthens Global Connections Through Design and User Co-Creation

WUHU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of October 22, 2026, LEPAS Global Elegance Night, part of the inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week themed "TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE," concluded at Luolan Town in Wuhu. More than 500 guests from around the world, including Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners and media representatives, gathered to celebrate cultural diversity, exchange ideas and share experiences across borders.

The evening's highlight was the global debut of the LEPAS AURA concept car, marking the evolution of its all-new Leopard Aesthetics design language. Together, the concept car and the evolved design language offered a fresh expression of the brand's vision for elegant mobility.

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At the event, co-curated by Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners, the Global Elegance Promenade showcased lifestyles, cultures and user stories from around the world, helping guests connect through shared experiences. Their creativity and contributions were also recognized through four awards. The LEPAS Elegance Curation Award went to the UK Global Elegant Lifestyle Partner team for its distinctive cultural showcase and creative presentation. The South African Global Elegant Lifestyle Partner team received the LEPAS People's Choice Award, with guests casting their votes using flowers. The LEPAS Elegance Model Award honored Jetpreeya Ngokngam from Thailand for embodying elegance through her choices and outlook on life. The LEPAS Elegance Ally Award recognizes partners who share personal perspectives, introduce LEPAS to wider audiences and co-create with the brand. Together, the awards celebrated cultural creativity, authentic storytelling and brand co-creation, reflecting LEPAS's earlier invitation for users to become part of its story through their lives and creations.

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The evening drew to a close amid music and dance, as guests removed their masks, danced together and enjoyed relaxed conversations and shared moments of celebration, creating lasting memories of Global Elegance Night.

By connecting product experiences with design, culture and lifestyle exchanges, LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week strengthened the brand's ties with its first users, extending their relationship beyond everyday driving to co-creation and storytelling. Looking ahead, LEPAS will continue working with users worldwide and Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners, drawing on diverse lifestyle inspiration to enrich its products and experiences and bring "Drive Your Elegance" into more users' everyday lives.

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About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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