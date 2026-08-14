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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: As India continues to build larger and more complex infrastructure across highways, railways, metros, renewable energy, power, water, urban infrastructure and other critical sectors, the financial ecosystem supporting these projects is undergoing a significant evolution.

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With 168 Surety Bond applications processed, representing more than ₹32 billion in consolidated bond value and over ₹1,353 billion in underlying contract value, Letsurety is bringing technology to India's evolving project-security ecosystem.

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For contractors and EPC companies, securing projects increasingly involves managing substantial financial and contractual security requirements while preserving the working capital and financial capacity needed to execute existing projects and pursue new opportunities.

Against this backdrop, Letsurety is building technology infrastructure for India's evolving Surety Bond ecosystem, providing a digital platform designed to support the interaction and workflow requirements of contractors, EPC companies and relevant authorized participants across the Surety ecosystem.

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The platform is focused on simplifying the technology journey around Surety Bond requirements, documentation, risk information, workflows and bond management, while enabling relevant stakeholders to interact through a structured digital environment.

Letsurety Records Growing Traction

The growing adoption of technology-enabled Surety solutions is reflected in Letsurety's current platform activity.

As of August 2026, Letsurety has processed 168 Surety Bond applications, representing a consolidated bond value of more than ₹32 billion (₹3,200 crore) and an underlying consolidated contract value exceeding ₹1,353 billion (₹1.353 lakh crore).

The figures represent the scale of project-security requirements being processed through the Letsurety ecosystem and underline the growing relevance of technology in connecting businesses with the evolving Surety Bond market.

For Letsurety, this traction reinforces its objective of building digital infrastructure around Surety Bonds and making the ecosystem simpler to navigate for the stakeholders involved.

Bringing Surety Bonds Onto a Digital Platform

Surety Bonds are increasingly becoming part of the conversation around project security in India.

Traditionally, businesses seeking financial security for contractual requirements have had to navigate multiple stakeholders, documentation requirements, underwriting processes and financial considerations.

Letsurety is designed to bring these interactions into a more connected digital environment.

The platform enables contractors and EPC companies to initiate bond requests, submit relevant information and track their requirements digitally, while providing structured workflows and technology-enabled risk information to relevant authorized insurers and intermediaries.

Its platform architecture is designed around the broader Surety ecosystem, bringing together contractors, insurers and intermediaries on a unified digital environment. The platform also incorporates digital workflows, risk scoring, insurer engagement and a digital Bond Vault for managing issued bonds.

Beyond a Bond: The Working Capital Perspective

For contractors, the relevance of Surety Bonds extends beyond simply satisfying an individual contractual requirement.

As project portfolios grow, businesses increasingly need to consider how financial security requirements interact with working capital, collateral, banking capacity and their ability to participate in future projects.

A contractor executing several infrastructure projects may simultaneously need to provide bid security, performance security or other eligible forms of contractual security.

The way these requirements are structured can therefore become an important consideration in broader financial planning.

This is particularly relevant for businesses seeking to grow their order books while maintaining sufficient financial capacity to execute projects already underway.

Letsurety's technology-led approach is built around this broader ecosystem perspective -- providing technology-enabled infrastructure through which eligible Surety Bond requirements can be digitally processed and managed by the relevant authorized ecosystem participants while creating a more connected digital interface between the different stakeholders involved.

Creating Value Across the Surety Ecosystem

The opportunity extends beyond contractors and EPC companies.

For insurance brokers, digital technology can provide a structured environment to initiate, submit, track and manage Surety Bond requirements for clients.

For insurers, technology-enabled workflows and structured risk information can support more efficient evaluation and management of Surety opportunities.

For reinsurers, a digitally structured ecosystem can contribute to better visibility of risk information and support more organised underwriting and portfolio processes.

For government departments, public-sector entities and other project principals, the evolution of Surety Bonds creates an additional eligible project-security mechanism where applicable requirements permit or require such acceptance.

For financial institutions, the growing interaction between project security, working capital and banking capacity makes the development of the Surety ecosystem relevant to the wider financial architecture supporting India's infrastructure sector.

Letsurety's objective is to provide the technology layer that connects these stakeholders and supports a more efficient, transparent and digitally enabled Surety journey.

Technology Meets Infrastructure Growth

India's infrastructure pipeline is creating opportunities of unprecedented scale across multiple sectors.

As projects become larger, contractors increasingly need to manage not only execution risk but also the financial capacity required to bid for, secure and deliver those projects.

This creates an environment where technology can play a greater role in simplifying traditionally fragmented processes.

Letsurety's platform brings together digital bond requests, structured information, risk intelligence, insurer engagement and bond management within a single technology-enabled ecosystem.

The objective is to reduce friction across the Surety journey while enabling different stakeholders to participate through workflows designed around their respective requirements.

An Evolving Market Creates a New Technology Opportunity

The Indian Surety Bond ecosystem has evolved significantly in recent years, supported by regulatory developments and increasing awareness among contractors, infrastructure companies and project stakeholders.

The growing acceptance and awareness of insurance-backed Surety Bonds is creating opportunities for the broader insurance and infrastructure ecosystem to develop new technology-enabled models around project security.

Letsurety believes that the next phase of this evolution will involve greater digitalisation, better risk intelligence and stronger connectivity between the stakeholders involved in Surety.

The platform's focus is therefore not limited to digitising individual transactions. Its broader objective is to build technology infrastructure around the Surety ecosystem.

Building for Contractors, Insurers, Brokers, Reinsurers and Principals

The future of project security will increasingly involve multiple participants working together across a connected ecosystem.

Contractors need simpler access to eligible security solutions.

Insurers need better-quality information and efficient underwriting workflows.

Brokers need digital tools to manage growing client requirements.

Reinsurers need transparent and structured risk information.

Principals need reliable financial security instruments that align with applicable contractual and regulatory requirements.

Letsurety is building its platform around this interconnected requirement.

Its vision is to make the Surety ecosystem simpler to access, easier to navigate and more digitally connected, while supporting the growing requirements of India's infrastructure and project economy.

From Project Security to Business Growth

For a contractor, the ability to secure one project is important.

The ability to maintain sufficient financial capacity across multiple projects can be even more significant.

As Indian infrastructure companies pursue larger order books and increasingly complex projects, financial capacity can become closely connected to their ability to bid, execute and scale.

This is where Surety Bonds and technology can intersect with broader business strategy.

By providing a digital environment through which stakeholders can explore and manage eligible Surety requirements, Letsurety aims to support businesses as they navigate the evolving relationship between project security, capital, collateral, banking capacity and growth.

Building India's Digital Surety Future

The scale already being processed through the platform demonstrates the growing opportunity.

With 168 Surety Bond applications processed, more than ₹32 billion in consolidated bond value and over ₹1,353 billion in underlying contract value, Letsurety is building technology infrastructure for an ecosystem that is expected to become increasingly relevant to India's infrastructure and construction economy.

As India builds bigger, the financial and risk-management ecosystem supporting those projects will need to evolve alongside them.

Surety Bonds can form an increasingly important part of that evolution, while technology can help make the ecosystem more connected, efficient and accessible to its participants.

Letsurety is building for that shift -- bringing technology, Surety Bonds and the needs of India's growing project economy together on one platform.

Explore Letsurety

Contractors, EPC companies, insurance brokers, insurers, reinsurers, principals and other stakeholders can learn more about the technology-enabled Surety ecosystem and platform capabilities at:

www.letsurety.com

Letsurety. Bond Simple.

About Letsurety

Letsurety Technologies Private Limited is a technology-enabled Surety platform providing technology infrastructure for participants across the Surety ecosystem, including contractors, EPC companies, insurance brokers, insurers, reinsurers and project principals.

The platform is designed to support the Surety journey through digital bond requests, structured information, technology-enabled risk assessment, insurer engagement, digital workflows and Bond Vault capabilities.

Letsurety's objective is to simplify access to the evolving Surety Bond ecosystem and create technology infrastructure connecting the stakeholders involved in project security.

Website: www.letsurety.com

Corporate Entity: Letsurety Technologies Private Limited

Letsurety is a technology-enabled surety platform. Underwriting, bond issuance, and other regulated insurance activities are performed exclusively by duly authorized and licensed entities, and nothing on this platform constitutes insurance, legal, financial, or professional advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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