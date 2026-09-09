NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: The Levi's brand continues its global Behind Every Original campaign in India with Chapter Two: Many Ways, One Original, once again starring Global Brand Ambassador Alia Bhatt. Building on the first chapter, the new campaign celebrates the many moments, influences and perspectives that come together to shape who we are, and the many ways we choose to express those different sides of ourselves.

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For over 150 years, Levi's has been part of the way people express themselves. From music and fashion to art and everyday life, the brand has remained a canvas for individuality, evolving with the people and culture around it. The campaign builds on this legacy with a simple thought: there is no single version of who we are. We are constantly shaped by our experiences, our surroundings and the moments that stay with us and personal style can evolve right alongside us.

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The campaign is led by a new brand film inspired by the idea of a mixtape where different sounds, memories and influences come together to tell the story behind an original. Following Alia through a subway corridor, a bustling street corner and a neighborhood pub, the film captures different moods, moments and expressions of personal style.

At the heart of the campaign is the versatility of Levi's and the freedom to make every look your own. Through a range of fits, silhouettes and pieces that can be styled together in different ways, the campaign brings to life the approach to dressing showing how one wardrobe can move across different moods, moments and versions of you. Because originality isn't about having one signature look; it's about having the freedom to express yourself in many ways.

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"Originality has never been about fitting into one version of yourself, and Behind Every Original has always celebrated the mindset that shapes individuality," said Hiren Gor, Managing Director, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Levi Strauss & Co. "With Many Ways, One Original, we wanted to celebrate the many influences and expressions that come together to shape who we are. Alia embodies that spirit effortlessly, and through this chapter, we are also bringing to life the versatility of Levi's from different fits to complete looks that give people the freedom to style, experiment and express every version of themselves."

Speaking about the campaign, Alia Bhatt said, “We’re all made up of so many facets, shaped by our varied experiences, the things we love, the people we meet and the places we discover along the way. In a way, it’s a bit like a mixtape, every song adding something different to who we are and who we become. I love that this campaign celebrates all those different sides of us and the many ways they come together to make us who we are. There’s no one way to express yourself. You can play with different fits, pieces and looks to create something that feels personal, lived-in and uniquely yours.”

With Behind Every Original: Chapter Two, Levi's celebrates the many ways personal style can take shape. The latest collection is designed to offer versatility across fits, silhouettes and styling making it easy to create looks that feel true to you, whatever the mood or moment.

The latest Levi's collections are available across stores nationwide and online at www.levi.in.

Link to the film: www.instagram.com

About the Levi’s brand

The Levi’s brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi’s jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world—capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi’s brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi’s brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.in.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Levi Strauss Signature, and Beyond Yoga brands. Its products are sold in approximately 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,300 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2025 net revenues were USD 6.3 billion.

For more information, go to www.levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to www.investors.levistrauss.com.

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