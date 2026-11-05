LexisNexis Risk Solutions Extends Risk Intelligence to Agentic Activity

Atlanta, United States (NewsVoir)

• AI agents are creating a new class of digital interaction, requiring organizations to distinguish legitimate agent activity from malicious automation

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• Know Your Agent intelligence helps organizations identify agent activity and fold it into broader risk intelligence used to assess digital interactions

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• Built on the unique scale and connectivity of the LexisNexis® Risk Intelligence Network, Know Your Agent intelligence helps organizations prepare for an agentic future.

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has extended its powerful risk intelligence solutions to help organizations understand and assess a new class of digital actor: AI agents operating on behalf of people and businesses.

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Know Your Agent (KYA) intelligence adds a new layer of agentic insights to LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ digital identity and fraud prevention platform

For decades, LexisNexis Risk Solutions has helped organizations make risk decisions by connecting identity, device, behavioral, network and transaction intelligence at global scale. As AI agents become another participant in digital interactions, the company is extending that same connected intelligence approach to agentic activity.

Know Your Agent (KYA) intelligence adds a new layer of agentic insights to LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ digital identity and fraud prevention platform. It helps organizations recognize when AI agents are interacting with their digital services and can bring those interactions directly into established risk assessment and decisioning workflows, rather than treating them as an isolated risk problem. Many LexisNexis Risk Solutions customers are already using KYA intelligence in their current risk management decision making.

Analysis of global digital transactions by LexisNexis Risk Solutions shows agentic traffic grew over 750% in the first half of 2026 alone. Rapid growth is expected to continue as more people and organizations adopt agents to undertake everyday tasks such as online shopping.

Because most personal agents today do not self-declare as agents, organizations face an immediate challenge: distinguishing agentic activity from other digital traffic. But this is only the first step. Agent detection alone cannot answer key questions organizations ultimately need to resolve: Who or what is the agent acting for? Has that activity been authorized? Is its behavior consistent with that authority? And does the wider context of the interaction indicate that it is legitimate?

That context may also change during a digital journey as control passes between a person and an AI agent, making continuous visibility into the interaction increasingly important. This is where the scale and connectivity of the Risk Intelligence Network becomes essential.

AI-agent activity does not need to be evaluated as an isolated interaction. It can be understood in the context of the identities, devices, networks, behavioral patterns and relationships surrounding digital activity, helping to provide richer context for risk decisions. This connected intelligence approach incorporates agent detection into risk decisions in real time, while aiding in creating a foundation for increasingly sophisticated agent identity and authorization capabilities as agents, standards and use cases evolve.

Autonomous AI agents have the potential to increase the scale and sophistication of fraud, including authorized push payment fraud and account takeover attacks. Malicious agents can learn dynamically from successes and failures, enabling subsequent attacks to become more tailored and prolific.

For organizations, the decision is not whether an agent is universally trusted but whether a specific agent, acting in a specific context, should be permitted to perform a specific action. Legitimate agents will increasingly participate in digital customer journeys, but the appropriate response will depend on what the agent is attempting to do, the context of the interaction, and the organization’s own risk policies. KYA intelligence helps organizations bring agentic activity into existing decisioning workflows so they can allow, authenticate, review or reject interactions as appropriate.

“Agentic commerce is moving quickly from experimentation into the mainstream,” said Grayson Clarke, chief commercial officer at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “Agentic transactions globally more than doubled again in the last quarter, driven primarily by personal agents. Some businesses are enabling agents to transact on consumers’ behalf, while others are restricting their activities, and many are still determining the right approach. We have already seen firsthand how a global financial institution used our detection capabilities to help identify agentic activity and prevent it from executing sensitive transactions.”

LexisNexis Risk Solutions analyzed more than 116 billion digital transactions globally in 2025 through its LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network®, giving it a uniquely broad view of how human, automated and increasingly agentic interactions are evolving. The network detected 4.9 billion automated bot attacks during the year, a 59% increase year over year. That scale reflects the role LexisNexis Risk Solutions already plays in helping many of the world's largest financial institutions, merchants and digital businesses assess risk across digital interactions.

Mike Woodberry, senior vice president of product and analytics at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, added, “Managing risk in the agentic economy will require more than agent detection alone. The real challenge is establishing context: what is acting, who or what it represents, whether it is authorized and what it is attempting to do. Our vision for KYA is to extend established risk intelligence into the agentic economy, helping give organizations the flexibility to apply the appropriate response to each interaction rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all risk assessment.”

Woodberry continued, “Organizations should not have to build a new risk strategy every time digital interactions evolve. Adding a new layer of agentic insights to our established identity and fraud prevention platform helps customers build on the capabilities they already rely on while preparing for the next generation of digital interactions.”

Discover more about how organizations can distinguish between human and agentic traffic.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the company has offices throughout the world, serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories and is part of RELX.

For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Disclaimer

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions products and services provide risk signals, analytics and insights designed to assist customers in making risk-based decisions. Results may vary depending on factors including implementation, data availability, transaction characteristics and customer use. No product or service can detect or prevent all fraudulent, malicious, unauthorized or agentic activity. References to detection, identification, risk assessment or prevention should not be interpreted as a guarantee of outcomes.

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