LG, Amazon ink Wi-Fi patent licensing agreement

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): LG Electronics said it signed a patent licensing deal with Amazon for the use of its Wi-Fi standard-essential patents, marking a significant step in the company's push to strengthen its position in global technology standards, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

The agreement gives Amazon permission to use LG's Wi-Fi technologies in several of its connected products. These include Alexa speakers, Fire TV Stick devices and Fire tablets. These products depend on Wi-Fi to work, and LG's patents cover technologies that are necessary for meeting international Wi-Fi standards.

The report says the deal shows LG's continued influence in the field of Wi-Fi standards. Standard-essential patents are important because every company using a specific global standard must rely on the same core technologies. Once a technology becomes part of an international standard, all device makers working with that standard use it, which gives the patent owner clear recognition for its contribution.

LG is also holding talks with other global companies that use Wi-Fi technologies. The company plans to expand its patent strength in future areas such as 6G communication, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and vehicle-to-everything connectivity.

Cho Hwi-jae, executive vice president and head of LG Electronics' intellectual property center, said the deal reflects the value of the company's work in this field. "This agreement proves the global recognition of LG's Wi-Fi standard-essential patent capabilities. We will continue to lead global technological innovation based on our top-tier patent competitiveness," the report quoted Cho Hwi-jae.

By securing agreements with major global players, the company aims to stay competitive as demand for advanced connectivity continues to grow. (ANI)

