DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / LG unveils 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TVs with advanced AI features

LG unveils 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TVs with advanced AI features

These new televisions are powered by LG’s latest Alpha AI Processor Gen2, delivering personalised experiences and improved picture, sound, and interactivity
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:05 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

LG Electronics India Ltd has announced the launch of its 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TV line-up in India. These new televisions are powered by LG’s latest Alpha AI Processor Gen2, delivering personalised experiences and improved picture, sound, and interactivity. With the introduction of next-level AI capabilities and award-winning picture technology, the 2025 range builds on LG’s legacy of innovation, elevating smart TV experiences to a new standard.

Advertisement

Brian Jung, Director of Media Entertainment Solution (MS) at LG Electronics India, said, “At LG, we believe the future of television lies in personalisation powered by intelligence. With our 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo line-up, we are not just introducing new TVs; we are introducing smarter companions that understand our users, adapt to their preferences, and elevate their everyday experiences. Backed by our upgraded Alpha AI processor, this new range reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centric design.”

At the heart of the 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TVs lies LG’s new and improved Alpha AI Processor Gen2, developed to offer personalised and intuitive experiences for every user. This begins with the new AI Magic Remote, which features a dedicated AI button for voice recognition and seamless navigation. Once powered on, the TV greets users personally through “AI Welcome” while identifying individual voices using “AI Voice ID”, which automatically switches profiles and provides curated content suggestions.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts