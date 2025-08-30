LG unveils 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TVs with advanced AI features

LG Electronics India Ltd has announced the launch of its 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TV line-up in India. These new televisions are powered by LG’s latest Alpha AI Processor Gen2, delivering personalised experiences and improved picture, sound, and interactivity. With the introduction of next-level AI capabilities and award-winning picture technology, the 2025 range builds on LG’s legacy of innovation, elevating smart TV experiences to a new standard.

Brian Jung, Director of Media Entertainment Solution (MS) at LG Electronics India, said, “At LG, we believe the future of television lies in personalisation powered by intelligence. With our 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo line-up, we are not just introducing new TVs; we are introducing smarter companions that understand our users, adapt to their preferences, and elevate their everyday experiences. Backed by our upgraded Alpha AI processor, this new range reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centric design.”

At the heart of the 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TVs lies LG’s new and improved Alpha AI Processor Gen2, developed to offer personalised and intuitive experiences for every user. This begins with the new AI Magic Remote, which features a dedicated AI button for voice recognition and seamless navigation. Once powered on, the TV greets users personally through “AI Welcome” while identifying individual voices using “AI Voice ID”, which automatically switches profiles and provides curated content suggestions.