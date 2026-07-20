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Home / Business / LGT Global Hospitality Expands Luxe Living Portfolio in Chennai with Addition of 19 New Accommodation Units

LGT Global Hospitality Expands Luxe Living Portfolio in Chennai with Addition of 19 New Accommodation Units

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ANI
Updated At : 05:53 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20: LGT Global Hospitality Limited (BSE SME: 544489), a diversified travel and hospitality company, has further strengthened its presence in Chennai through the expansion of its Luxe Living serviced accommodation portfolio with the addition of 19 new accommodation units across two strategically located properties.

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The latest expansion includes the onboarding of Thillai Residency, a fully managed serviced apartment property comprising 18 accommodation units located at Korattur, Chennai, and one serviced accommodation unit at Vinayaga Flats in Choolaimedu, Chennai. With this addition, Luxe Living continues to enhance its portfolio of professionally managed serviced accommodations catering to business travellers, corporate guests, long stay visitors and leisure travellers seeking quality, convenience and value.

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The newly added properties are located in well-connected residential and commercial neighbourhoods, providing guests with easy access to key business districts, industrial hubs, healthcare facilities and transportation networks across Chennai.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Wilfred Selvaraj, Managing Director, LGT Global Hospitality Limited, said, "The addition of these 19 accommodation units marks another important milestone in strengthening the Luxe Living portfolio in Chennai. We continue to witness growing demand for professionally managed serviced accommodations from corporate travellers, families and long stay guests who seek comfort, convenience and dependable service. As we expand our hospitality portfolio, our focus remains on delivering quality guest experiences while increasing our presence in key markets. This expansion reflects our commitment to offering reliable accommodation solutions that cater to the evolving needs of today's travellers."

LGT Global Hospitality has been consistently expanding its hospitality offerings across multiple segments, including hotels, serviced apartments, holiday homes and travel solutions. The Company remains focused on increasing its accommodation inventory in high growth markets while creating value through operational excellence, strategic partnerships and customer focused service delivery.

About LGT Global Hospitality Limited:

(BSE - SME: 544489) LGT Global Hospitality Limited (formerly LGT Business ConnextionsLimited) provides integrated travel and tourism solutions for corporate and individual clients. The Company offers services including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), hotel bookings, cruise bookings, ticketing, visa processing, inbound and outbound travel solutions, religious tourism packages, and customized domestic and international travel experiences.

For Further Information

LGT Global Hospitality Limited

www.lgtholidays.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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