Liaquat Gola Walks the Red Carpet with Stars at Cannes for Juno Mark's 'Sons Of The Neo Night'

New Delhi [India], May 20: Liaquat Gola, Managing Director of Dimension Pictures Pvt. Ltd., made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, joining Hong Kong cinema icons Louis Koo, Tony Ka Fai Leung, and Michelle Wai for the world premiere of acclaimed director Juno Mark's action-thriller Sons Of The Neo Night. The film, a spiritual successor to Mark's cult classic Rigor Mortis, drew global attention for its bold storytelling and high-octane style.
ANI
Updated At : 10:22 AM May 20, 2025 IST
PNN

Mr. Gola's presence highlighted Dimension Pictures' growing reputation as a key player in international cinema. In an exclusive statement, he said, "In our endeavour to produce and acquire trend-setting world cinema, Cannes is a vital platform to connect with visionary filmmakers. We attend major film festivals to carefully select films from across the globe and also actively develop international projects with universal themes."

Under Mr. Gola's leadership, Dimension Pictures has become known for its curation of critically acclaimed content that pushes creative boundaries while resonating with diverse audiences. The company continues to expand its global footprint, both through strategic acquisitions and co-productions with international talent.

Looking ahead, Dimension Pictures is gearing up for its most ambitious project yet--The Coming, an English-language horror film set to be shot entirely in London. The film will feature a powerful international cast and a renowned leading lady from India, marking another major step in cross-cultural cinematic collaboration.

With a clear focus on delivering high-quality, globally appealing content, Dimension Pictures is poised to make a lasting impact on the world stage. Mr. Gola's appearance at Cannes underscores the company's commitment to fostering global creative partnerships and championing bold new voices in cinema.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

