Rising interest in LIBA’s CIWG admission pathway highlights growing demand among Gulf-based Indian families for management education in India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

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With admissions for the 2027–29 academic year now underway, LIBA is witnessing a notable increase in enquiries and applications from eligible students exploring the Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWG) category. The admission pathway, mandated by the Indian government, enables eligible candidates to apply under the prescribed CIWG provisions, subject to applicable eligibility requirements, selection criteria and documentation.

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Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA)

Elaborating on the exclusive opportunity and the gradual increase in numbers, Rev. Dr C. Joe Arun, SJ, Director of LIBA, stated, “We have consistently seen interest from students whose parents are working in the Gulf, and this year the level of enquiries around the CIWG category has been particularly encouraging. For eligible candidates, the category provides an opportunity to explore LIBA’s PGDM programme while availing themselves of the applicable domestic fee structure, subject to the prescribed eligibility and admission criteria.”

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LIBA, a Jesuit business school in Chennai, combines industry-oriented management education with its philosophy of “Excellence with Ethics”. Its experiential approach to learning has also attracted students from Indian families based overseas, including the Gulf region. Students admitted under the CIWG category account for approximately 15% of each PGDM batch.

“Over the last few years, we have seen growing interest from students from Gulf-based Indian families. Many of these students have already completed or are pursuing their undergraduate education in India, making a PGDM a natural next step as they prepare for careers in a competitive global business environment,” added Rev. Dr. C. Joe Arun, SJ.

While candidates under the CIWG category are required to meet the prescribed eligibility and admission criteria, including applicable entrance-test requirements, the category provides eligible children of Gulf-based Indians with a distinct pathway to apply to LIBA’s PGDM programme. Final selection remains subject to the institution’s admission process and verification of the required documents.

Admissions for LIBA’s 2027–29 PGDM programme are now open. Eligible students interested in exploring the CIWG category can contact LIBA’s admissions team for information on eligibility, documentation and the application process. Further details are available at LIBA’s official website.

About LIBA

A Jesuit business school, LIBA (Loyola Institute of Business Administration) is known for its industry-oriented approach to management education, combining academic rigour with experiential learning. Its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme is designed to equip aspiring business leaders with the knowledge, skills and ethical perspective needed to navigate a dynamic global business environment. Guided by its philosophy of “Excellence with Ethics”, LIBA continues to nurture responsible leaders who can create meaningful impact across industries.

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