Liberty Vacations International Wins Prestigious Service Excellence Award

New Delhi, September 13, 2025 – Liberty Vacations International, a leading name in the travel and hospitality industry, has been honored with the Service Excellence Award by the esteemed Auraablizz Event Studio. This recognition celebrates Liberty Vacations International’s unwavering commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation in travel and tourism. The award was presented during a high-profile industry event that brought together leaders from the hospitality, travel, events, and tourism sectors.

A Journey Built on Trust and Quality With a strong presence across India, Liberty Vacations International has emerged as a trusted brand in the leisure and vacation planning space. Through its online platform www.clubliberty.in/membership, the company offers a wide range of services including: Customized holiday packages • Exclusive resort and hotel partnerships • Membership plans • Destination management services From premium staycations in India’s hill stations to luxurious international tours across Southeast Asia, Europe, and beyond, Liberty Vacations curates personalized travel experiences tailored to every traveler’s budget and preferences.

Industry-Wide Recognition During the award ceremony, Auraablizz Event Studio praised Liberty Vacations International for maintaining high standards of professionalism, transparency, and innovation.

"We have observed Liberty Vacations International’s exceptional growth and dedication to customer satisfaction. Their ability to tailor experiences for each client truly sets them apart as a leader in the modern travel industry," said a senior representative from Auraablizz.

Client Satisfaction at the Core Liberty Vacations International’s success is driven by a strong customer-first philosophy, a dedicated support team, and a seamless digital experience. From the first inquiry to the final booking, the company ensures hassle-free, responsive, and enriching journeys.

Accepting the award, a senior executive from Liberty Vacations said: "We are honored to receive this recognition from Auraablizz Event Studio. This award is a reflection of our team’s tireless efforts and reinforces our mission to deliver unforgettable travel experiences. It motivates us to keep raising the bar in service excellence." Looking Ahead: Innovation and Expansion As the travel industry continues to grow post-pandemic, Liberty Vacations International is expanding its partner network, launching new themed holiday collections, and investing in AI-powered travel planning tools for hyper-personalized experiences.

With a focus on affordability, convenience, and innovation, the company aims to make world-class vacations accessible to a wider audience across India.

About Liberty Vacations International Liberty Vacations International is a leading travel and holiday services provider based in India, offering customized travel packages, membership benefits, hotel bookings, and curated vacation experiences both domestically and internationally.

About Auraablizz Event Studio Auraablizz is a premier event management studio known for organizing prestigious industry events and recognizing excellence across multiple domains, including hospitality, corporate services, wellness, fashion, and travel.

Media Contact Liberty Vacations International Email: info@clubliberty.in Phone: 01144765118 Website: www.clubliberty.in Social Media: Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin

