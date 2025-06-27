LIBF 2026 Bookings Begin: Mumbai Gears Up for India’s Biggest Business Exhibition at Jio World Drive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: In a major announcement that signals the start of one of India’s most awaited business events, the organisers of the Leading India Business Fair (LIBF) 2026 officially opened bookings for the international exhibition at an event held in Mumbai. The exhibition is slated to take place in January 2026 at the ultra-modern Jio World Drive, located in the financial heart of Mumbai Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

LIBF 2026 is expected to be a powerhouse platform bringing together over 30 countries and 34 sectors under one roof positioning it as India’s premier destination for business networking, partnerships, and innovation.

Speaking at the announcement event, Mr. Vijay Karia, Director of LIBF, described the fair not just as an exhibition but as a “complete business ecosystem.” He emphasized that LIBF 2026 is designed to deliver real outcomes: from customer acquisition and supply chain connections to financing and global collaborations. “This is a platform where exhibitors and visitors alike can expect business not just visibility,” he said.

A Global Marketplace for Business From established conglomerates and multinational corporations to MSMEs, start-ups, and financiers LIBF 2026 promises to be a diverse confluence of players from across the business spectrum. Sectors represented will include manufacturing, agritech, green energy, fintech, real estate, retail, and more.

What sets this exhibition apart is its intentional focus on business conversion. Exhibitors won’t just be showcasing, they’ll be selling, partnering, funding, and building long-term associations. Visitors, too, will experience curated access to some of the most progressive, scalable, and investable Indian enterprises.

Key features of LIBF 2026 include: • Access to a global audience of buyers and investors • Opportunities to discover and connect with new supply chain and distribution partners • Interactions with major financial institutions and funding bodies • A platform to explore cross-border trade and joint ventures The choice of Jio World Drive as the host venue reinforces the scale and prestige of the event. With its cutting-edge infrastructure, accessibility, and location in BKC — home to global banks, embassies, and top corporates the venue offers a high-end environment for serious business discussions and networking.

Satish Vithalani, Chairman of LIBF, expressed great enthusiasm about what’s ahead. “We are inviting businesses of all sizes from MSMEs to multinationals — to book their space and be part of a transformative journey. This is where visibility meets viability,” he said. Referring to the overwhelming response from previous editions of LIBF, he added that the excitement surrounding 2026 is even more significant, given India’s expanding role as a global business hub.

LIBF 2026 comes at a pivotal moment for India. As the country continues to make strides toward becoming a manufacturing and export powerhouse, the exhibition is expected to act as a vital bridge connecting Indian businesses to global markets.

With major policy tailwinds such as Make in India, Startup India, and a growing global appetite for Indian goods and services, the timing of LIBF couldn’t be more apt. The event will serve as a stage to highlight India’s capabilities and encourage inbound investment and collaborations.

Bookings Now Open Stall reservations, partnership opportunities, and visitor registrations are now officially open. The organisers are encouraging early bookings to secure prime locations and access tailored networking benefits.

Those interested in participating or attending can reach out via the official LIBF contact channels for more details on booth packages, sponsorship options, and conference schedules.

With its global scale, sectoral diversity, and business-first approach, LIBF 2026 is shaping up to be much more than just a trade exhibition it’s a gateway to the future of business in India.

For more information, visit- www.libf.co or contact - +91 7977101011/contact@libf.co You can download the app on both Android and iOS devices. On Android, it's listed as "LMP Business Network," while on iOS, it's available under the name "LIBF."

