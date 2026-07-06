LIC highlights stronger profitability, market leadership in investor presentation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has showcased stronger profitability, sustained market leadership and an improving business mix in its investor presentation, released ahead of meetings with institutional investors and analysts.

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The presentation, filed with stock exchanges on Monday, highlighted that LIC's net profit rose to USD 6.07 billion in FY26, while total premium income increased to USD 56.63 billion. The insurer also reported an improvement in its Value of New Business (VNB) margin to 21.2 per cent from 17.6 per cent a year earlier, reflecting its focus on higher-margin products.

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Emphasising its dominant position, the presentation said, "LIC continues to lead, after 25+ years of liberalisation," while describing the corporation as India's largest life insurer with a market share of 56.7 per cent in new business premium during FY26.

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The insurer said its strategic shift towards non-participating products has continued to improve margins. The share of non-participating products in individual new business premium increased to 60.8 per cent in FY26 from 53.3 per cent in FY25 and 29.6 per cent before the company's IPO.

Highlighting its nationwide reach, LIC said it has around 1.5 million agents, over 3,600 branches and satellite offices, and operations across 36 states and Union Territories, covering 92 per cent of India's districts.

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The presentation also underlined the company's digital transformation efforts. "LIC is embarking on a digital transformation journey to become the most valued life insurer globally," it said, adding that investments in technology, data analytics and digital platforms are aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

LIC further said its assets under management (AUM) expanded to about USD 605.3 billion in FY26, while its solvency ratio improved to 2.35 from 2.11 in the previous financial year, indicating a stronger capital position.

Outlining its future priorities, the corporation said its strategy would focus on increasing the share of non-participating products, strengthening profitability, expanding bancassurance and alternate distribution channels, accelerating digital transformation, and maximising investment yields while maintaining prudent risk management.

The presentation also reaffirmed LIC's long-term leadership in the Indian insurance industry, stating that the corporation remains "India's largest life insurance company" with a robust product suite with a focus on margins and a technology-enabled customer experience driving operational performance. (ANI)

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