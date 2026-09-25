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Home / Business / LIC Managing Director Dinesh Pant takes premature retirement, moves to IRDAI

LIC Managing Director Dinesh Pant takes premature retirement, moves to IRDAI

Pant appointed Whole-Time Member at insurance regulator in June; government notification does not name LIC successor

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:09 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Dinesh Pant. Image credit/LinkedIn/dinesh-pant-490012123
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The central government has approved the premature retirement of Dinesh Pant as Managing Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), with the move taking effect from the date of issue of the order, September 24, 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance, the government has “approved the premature termination of appointment” of Pant “on account of his retirement on voluntary basis”, exercising its authority under the LIC (Staff) Rules, 1960, and the LIC Managing Directors’ Service Rules, 1988.

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The order was posted on the website of the Department of Financial Services.

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Pant’s departure from LIC comes months after the DFS appointed him as a Whole-Time Member of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The appointment, announced in mid-June this year, is for five years or until he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

Pant assumed charge as LIC’s Managing Director on June 1, 2025, with his tenure initially set to continue until May 2027.

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Pant attended Navayug School in New Delhi, where he completed Class 12 with an A grade. He later studied engineering and obtained a Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Pant, a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India and the UK’s Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, has over 30 years of experience in actuarial services, investments, product development and international operations at LIC, including a stint managing the company’s operations in Kenya.

As Appointed Actuary, he was a key member of the management team that guided LIC’s initial public offering in 2022 and its subsequent growth strategy.

The current LIC board has R Doraiswamy as CEO and Managing Director, while Ratnakar Patnaik also serves as Managing Director.

Following Pant’s exit, the company may see new additions to its leadership team. The government announcement issued on Thursday does not specify a successor.

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